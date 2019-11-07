The City of Oakley has announced that the popular Friday Night Bites food truck event everyone enjoys in the summer will continue into the colder months.
These are family-friendly community food truck events that feature music, games for kids and adults, food trucks, a dessert truck and a beer and wine truck. Attendees are advised to bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Friday Night Bites take place at Oakley’s Civic Center Park, 3231 Main St. The first event will be Friday, Dec. 6.
The lineup will be released soon. For more information, visit www.oakleyinfo.com.
