Brentwood, CA (94513)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 60F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 60F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.