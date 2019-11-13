Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble is getting the holiday fun started with their upcoming crowd-pleasing melodrama, “Misdeeds at Mistletoe Mine,” written by Stockton playwright Tim Koenig and directed by Kyle Conley and John Ruzicka.
“Join us as we sigh for our heroine, cheer for our hero, and boo, hiss and throw popcorn at the dastardly villain who threatens to ruin their happiness,” said Jennifer Finetti, marketing and media director for Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble.
”If you’ve never seen a classic melodrama, you’re in for a treat. And if you’re already a fan, you’ll find everything you love about these productions right here in our community.”
“Misdeeds at Mistletoe Mine” tells the tale of poor little orphan Holly Hock (Leila Parker), who inherited a gold mine with no gold and a hotel with no guests. Her aunt, Rose Bush (Jessica Holland), has taken both her and the failing business under her wing. When handsome Redmond Wood (Neftali Jimenez) rides into town, the future suddenly looks promising for Rose and Holly, but the villainous Mayor William Z. Lucifer (Casey Standridge) has other plans. Tough-as-nails Sheriff Tucson Tessie (Abigail Phalen) and the locals of Yule Falls and the Yule Fall Inn will entertain audiences with this hilarious melodrama full of wit, physical humor and holiday hijinks.
Performances will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., and at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center, located at 213 F St. in Antioch. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors over 60 and students, and $12 for children 12 or under. Groups of eight or more are offered at a discounted rate of $15 per ticket.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ghostlightte.org/tickets.html.
