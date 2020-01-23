Enjoy the talents of local singers, dancers and actors at Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble’s 2020 Showcase, a fundraising show featuring top local talent, accompanied by Susan Stuart.
Highlights of the event include performances by local dance groups East County Performing Arts Center and Freedom High School dance line, REPLAY Quartet and a special performance by Liberty High School’s choir director, Laura Carreon, as well as numerous performances by actors, singers and dancers associated with Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble. Ghostlight will also share details of upcoming shows and activities, including its second annual play festival, Festival 10, as well as its performing arts youth academy. Ghostlight’s Board of Directors will also reveal its 2020-21 season of shows.
“We are so excited for this year’s event,” said Nancy Torres, showcase coordinator. “We will be featuring over 55 performers, including more than 26 who have never performed at a Ghostlight showcase before. Our raffle will be amazing, as the winners will receive gift cards from local businesses who value and support live theatre in our community.”
Performers will sing songs from numerous Broadway favorites, including “Newsies,” “The Sound of Music,” “Aladdin,” “Mary Poppins,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Waitress,” “The Pajama Game,” “Les Miserables” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” among others.
Two back-to-back performances will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at The Theatre at Edna Hill, 140 Birch St. in Brentwood, starting with a 2 p.m. matinee followed by an evening show at 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $15; students and seniors 60+ are $12; and tickets for children 10 and under are $10. Advanced ticket purchase is highly recommended, as tickets may sell out.
