Your home’s exterior not only adds curb appeal but also creates a first impression for anyone visiting.
For over 20 years, Custom Exteriors has been offering full-service home enhancement services to clients throughout the Bay Area.
In addition to specializing in windows and doors, the company focuses on fiber cement siding, providing free in-home evaluations and estimates and exterior design services using photos of clients’ homes to show them what their completed projects will look like.
Design experts say this season’s trends are clean lines and light. “People want clean lines and no obstructions,” said Kevin Grundy, owner of Custom Exteriors. “For windows, grids between windowpanes are out and for doors, clean and clear glass is in style.”
Custom Exteriors offers fiberglass, vinyl and wood windows to fit different budgets and styles. “Vinyl is, by far, one of the most popular window materials,” said Grundy. “It’s easy to install, simple to maintain, incredibly energy efficient and customizable.”
If looking to increase natural lighting, Grundy recommends picture windows. Picture windows are cost-effective and offer completely unobstructed views which results in an abundance of natural light.
When it comes to doors, Custom Exteriors replaces, repairs and installs a variety of types.
“Most people are unaware of how a brand new door can greatly enhance the overall beauty of their home while simultaneously ensuring the security,” said Grundy.
Some factors to consider when choosing a new door are energy efficiency, style, maintenance and durability.
Siding is a great option for rejuvenating your home’s exterior. Not only can it change how it looks, but it can also contribute to your home’s stability, safety and comfort.
Grundy recommends Hardie fiber cement siding, which looks like wood siding, but is more durable. Custom Exteriors also offers stone siding. Stone siding is durable, weather-resistant and easy to maintain.
According to Custom Exterior’s customers, the result can be a total transformation.
Pleasanton resident Bill Carrick bought his house in 2011 as a fixer-upper. Custom Exteriors replaced all 13 windows, the front door, sliding glass door and installed window coverings.
“We are delighted with the quality of their products, as well as the workmanship and service,” said Carrick. “After the first project, we knew right away that we would use them again . . . They have been consistently great to work with on every project.”
Custom Exteriors is located at 2142 Rheem Drive, Suite E, in Pleasanton. For more information, visit www.custom-exteriors.com or call 925-249-2280.
