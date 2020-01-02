Golden Gate Park to celebrate 150th anniversary

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced an illuminated 150-foot observation wheel is among the attractions planned for Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary in 2020. The wheel will provide riders with sweeping views from the ocean to downtown San Francisco.
The observation wheel will launch on April 4, 2020 and operate through March 1, 2021. It is planned for Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse, the outdoor plaza near the de Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Japanese Tea Garden. The wheel features 36 fully enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas that each seat six passengers.
“Golden Gate Park is a San Francisco treasure and a place where everybody can enjoy the best that the city has to offer,” said Breed. “We want to celebrate the park and give people a new way to appreciate the beauty of our city during this 150th anniversary celebration.”
The San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission is expected to approve an agreement between the Recreation and Park Department and the attraction’s operator, SkyStar Wheel, LLC. This will be the first time an observation wheel of this scale has operated in San Francisco since Golden Gate Park hosted the Midwinter International Exposition of 1894, where the Firth Wheel was a major attraction, standing at 120 feet and carrying ten people per carriage.
“This 150th celebration provides an amazing opportunity to tell the story of Golden Gate Park — its past, present and future — and share all our park has to offer,” said Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.
The celebration of “Everybody’s Park” is being organized by the Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Parks Alliance. The anniversary events will bring together more than 150 cultural institutions and community groups to pay tribute to Golden Gate Park.
The yearlong celebration will include major events and attractions, including a free park-wide community celebration on April 4 — exactly 150 years after the California Legislature created Golden Gate Park. The celebration will unite thousands of San Franciscans and visitors to experience Everybody’s Park and all it has to offer for people of all ages and interests.
The wheel is roughly as tall as the de Young Museum’s observation deck. The 12-minute ride will be $18, or $12 for seniors and children under 13. Rides will be free during the April 4 parkwide celebration.
For more information about the event, visit www.goldengatepark150.com.
