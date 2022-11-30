Homeless Animals’ Lifeline Organization, better known as H.A.L.O., is one of the oldest rescues in East Contra Costa County, having successfully placed more than 10,000 cats and dogs since 2001, according to their website. But now, they have too many cats and they need a new dog manager.
H.A.L.O.’s dog program is struggling as they no longer have an acting manager. The program has been without a dog program manager since last year, so it has been on hold, officials said, adding that there is a freeze on new dogs in the program.
Officials said the new dog manager would:
- Help recruit fosters
- Manage fosters. This would include working with them on what dogs are taken in, making sure fosters are qualified and have some knowledge of basic care and training of dogs,
- Manage which dogs go out to weekend adoptions.
- Set up files and keep records on the dogs.
- Work with veterinarians scheduling appointments, spay/neuter, vaccinations.
- Controlling budget and spending for the dog program.
- Work with shelters on pulling adoptable dogs to bring into our program.
The dog program manager does not need to foster; it is preferred, but not required, officials said. They would need decent knowledge of dogs, and work well with people, and they are welcome to recruit and assist to help with maintaining dog files and records.
H.A.L.O’s director and vice president Verlene Leonardo encourages anyone who would be interested in assisting with the program to email contacthalo@yahoo.com.
H.A.L.O. is an all-volunteer organization that works with city and county shelters to find safe and loving homes for all the animals they rescue and foster. Their vision is to assist with minimizing pet abandonment, ensuring that all pet owners will have their dogs and cats spayed and neutered, reducing the number of feral cats in East County and teaching children that every animal has value, according to the organization’s website.
Despite kitten season being over, many young kittens have been welcomed into the organization, Leonardo said.
“We have about 108 animals currently available,” she said. “We are unusually full this time of year, and we don’t normally have so many small kittens. We also have a lot of older kittens still with us.”
H.A.L.O.’s volunteers take in kittens and properly care for and socialize them rather than them waiting for adoption in an overcrowded shelter. “It’s such a benefit that they come out of the house because we know how they are and what they need,” :Leonardo said.
Much of their funding comes from public donations and their weekly adoption events, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for them to hold fundraisers and events. The money covers the costs of spay and neuter, along with keeping the animals up to date on their required shots. “The problem is that there’s just no low-cost spay and neuter in East Contra Costa,” she said. “We don’t make any money off of this; all the money goes to the cats.”
H.A.L.O. also works with Pet Food Express as the location for their weekly adoption events. Their cats and kittens are seen every Friday from 4-7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., except the third Saturday of the month. The community can also support H.A.L.O. by shopping their Pet Food Express link found on the organization’s website.
