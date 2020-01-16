Happy birthday, Brentwood Library
Photo by Tony Kukulich

The band Dawgwood, consisting of Jack Kline, Kathy Ross Sierra and Rod Linn, entertained at the Brentwood Library on Saturday, Jan. 11, in honor of the library’s 105th anniversary. The event included cake, refreshments and prizes.

