The 11th annual Oakley Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at Oakley’s Civic Center Plaza, 3231 Main St.
Come for this old fashioned festival in the park that includes a pumpkin-decorating contest, pie-eating contest, costume parade and canine costume parade. There will be arts and crafts, games and bounce houses. More than 30 vendors will be on site, along with food vendors selling tasty treats and yummy hot dogs. Admission, activities and parking are all free.
Canine companions are welcome to walk in a parade of their own. Dog owners will receive a free ‘doggy bag’ at the end of the parade. The canine costume parade will start at 1 p.m.
Humans are encouraged to put on their most creative costumes to join in the costume parade through the park at 2 p.m. This parade is open to all ages and not a contest, simply a fun parade and great photo opportunity. Children will receive a goody bag at the end of the parade.
The pie-eating contest will be held at 3 p.m., and space is limited. Guests may start registering at noon at the city booth on the day of the event. Participants age 3 and older can enter to see who can eat their slice of delicious pie the quickest.
For the pumpkin-decorating contest, guests are encouraged to carve and decorate a pumpkin at home to enter in the contest. Entries will be displayed during the event, with judging taking place at approximately 3:15 p.m. Visa gift cards will be awarded for the scariest, funniest and most creative entries.
For more information, call Cindy Coelho at 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
