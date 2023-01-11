Experts: Mental health as important as physical health

Press photo

Kira Monterrey owns the Healthy Minds Counseling Center in Brentwood. Her practice has recently expanded by adding four new therapists and expanding into telehealth options.

 

With the COVID-19 pandemic topping most health concerns, mental health can be overlooked. But Kira Monterrey, owner of the Healthy Minds Counseling Center in Brentwood, warns her patients not to ignore their mental therapy needs.

“Social isolation has been a constant problem” for a lot of her patients, Monterrey said recently. She said that especially her teen patients have been having challenges with social interactions. In order to reach out to them, her practice has been expanding its telehealth options.

Monterrey has expanded her practice at 1120 Second St., Suite C, by adding four therapists. She states on their website that as an Air Force veteran and licensed therapist, she has “provided trauma-focused psychotherapy services for over 1,000 combat Veterans, military sexual trauma Veterans and their family members when I worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs Vet Center program.”

