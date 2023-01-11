Experts: Mental health as important as physical health

With the COVID-19 pandemic topping most health concerns, mental health can be overlooked. But Kira Monterrey, owner of the Healthy Minds Counseling Center in Brentwood, warns her patients not to ignore their mental therapy needs.
“Social isolation has been a constant problem” for a lot of her patients, Monterrey said recently. She said that especially her teen patients have been having challenges with social interactions. In order to reach out to them, her practice has been expanding its telehealth options.
Monterrey has expanded her practice at 1120 Second St., Suite C, by adding four therapists. She states on their website that as an Air Force veteran and licensed therapist, she has “provided trauma-focused psychotherapy services for over 1,000 combat Veterans, military sexual trauma Veterans and their family members when I worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs Vet Center program.”
Other therapists on the Healthy Minds team include Melinda Pollack, a registered marriage and family therapist and certified trauma professional; Mabel Paz, a bilingual Associate Clinical Social Worker; Dr. Jamilia Fields, Charlotte Santos, Marie Whelan and Aline Bales.
Monterrey also highlighted the center’s new free webinar program on “Mastering Self Care,” scheduled for Jan. 26 from 5-6:30 p.m. She said the program “will help patients learn the science behind self-care and how to better manage stress and decrease the tendency to burn out.”
Another area of expansion for Healthy Minds is massage therapy. “It’s a great way to treat anxiety, PTSD, and other problems that directly affect our body,” she said.
Monterrey also works closely with the Contra Costa County’s Family Justice Center program as well as the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT).
The Contra Costa Health Services Department is launching A3 – a program that stands for: Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime – that will provide timely and appropriate emergency behavioral health support. The MCRT has supported the A3 team during the pilot phase and will now help expand services.
