Delta Valley Health Club (DVHC) has been in Brentwood since 2002, and to celebrate the new year, the fitness center just released a new group exercise schedule for 2022.
Andy August, the club’s fitness director, said it features more than 50 group classes each week.
“We listened to our members and added more yoga, Zumba, kickboxing and spin classes to our already awesome class line-up,” August said. “We also started an eight-week fitness challenge in our popular MX4 program.”
August has been at Delta Valley for 13 years, working as a personal trainer, group fitness instructor and coach for the club’s MX4 classes – small group training focused on individual fitness progression.
“The MX4 program incorporates cardio, power, strength and endurance in a 45-minute workout that is both challenging and beneficial for all fitness levels,” she said.
DVHC offers a Pilates studio with instructors for both private and group Pilates reformer classes. For those interested in a more custom workout, personal trainers are available to fine tune their clients’ fitness journeys. The campus includes a full-size basketball court, indoor rock-climbing wall and an aquatics building with a lap pool and separate pool for swim lessons. August said there is programming for all ages, from kids to adults.
“Our childcare facility offers safe entertainment for kids ages six months and older,” August said. “If your kids want to participate in a fitness program of their own, our Fit Kids classes are just the thing. These hour-and-a-half long classes are designed by a personal trainer specifically to engage kids aged 8-12 in fun and fitness activities.”
Since many New Year’s resolutions include a commitment to health and wellness, most gyms see membership go up each January. August said now is a good time to join the club, “because it’s always a good time to join.”
August said a big selling point is the country club feel and welcoming environment. “Here at DVHC we are a family,” she said. “It’s a true honor to work with such incredible people and to work for a health club that has served the Brentwood community for almost 20 years. The entire DVHC team is looking forward to a great year ahead of us.”
DVHC is located at 120 Guthrie Lane in Brentwood. For more information or to become a member, call 925-240-2990 or visit www.deltavac.com.
The club is offering a January promotion. Sign up for a month-to-month membership and get MX4 and Hydromassage free for January or pay your membership in full and receive two months of membership free.
