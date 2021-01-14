Keeping up appearances can be hard during a pandemic when salons and beauty parlors have closed their doors in compliance with state and country regulations.
Antioch resident Jennifer Kreva would like to help keep at least your hands looking their best. Her business, Beautylicious by Jen, brings the salon experience right to the living room.
“Basically, I’m a mobile nail spa,” said Kreva. “I offer service of gel manicures, dip powder nails and acrylic nails and I specialize in at-home spa parties.”
Kreva said many of her clients will have small gatherings with the ladies in the family or close friends, and serve mimosas and brunch or margaritas and tacos. While the group chats and snacks, Kreva works her way through each participant, giving them the perfect manicure, accompanied by hot towels and aroma therapy massage.
Kreva has been running her mobile nail spa for five years. She created her business after leaving a career in law enforcement because her husband – who is in the Navy – moves often. She said she has easily been able to establish clientele in every state she has lived in because her nail art sets her apart.
“I specialize in nail art, so I can do anything you want,” Kreva said. “I do little designs, I can do holidays, themed designs, whatever.”
Mercedes Hernandez has been having her nails done by Kreva for over two years. Hernandez said Kreva’s talent with a brush is unbeatable.
“Her services are awesome,” Hernandez said. “It’s a great, safe way to still maintain your nails and feel pretty during this pandemic . . . her freestyle nail art is beyond anything I’ve ever imagined. I can show her anything I want and she makes it a reality. I just love it.”
Kreva noted she has taken extra precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to appointments, she sends out a questionnaire similar to those used in doctors’ offices and hospitals, asking clients about symptoms and travel out of the area. Upon arrival, she performs temperature checks on her clients, washes her hands and theirs, then uses hand sanitizer. She uses medical grade sanitation wipes on her tools before and after each service, wears a mask and gloves, and requires her clients to wear a mask as well.
“Instead of you having to go to the nail salon, make an appointment, wait for them if they’re not on time, and just be there, you can be in the comfort of your own home,” Kreva said. “I come to you and offer you spa service.”
For more information, or to book an appointment, visit www.Jenny2go.com, call or text 786-229-8826, or follow @beautyliciousbyjen on Instagram.
