One woman’s journey through surrogacy

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Jessica Busman and her husband, Chris, launched their own surrogacy agency, Surrogacy Partnership, in 2017.

One Brentwood couple’s surrogacy journey inspired them to help others who are considering the same path.

Jessica Busman’s surrogacy journey took 8 years. But after being able to help two separate mothers expand their respective families through being a surrogate, she knew she had found her true calling.

Video by Melissa van Ruiten

Read More at https://issuu.com/brentwoodpress/docs/flourish_07.22.2022?fr=sZGRlMTIxNDY0NTQ

“For my second [surrogate] journey, I helped an IVF doctor and her husband,” Busman said. “She inspired me to start an agency, so she could recommend her patients in need with someone she trusted. She knew the need was there.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription