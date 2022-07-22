One Brentwood couple’s surrogacy journey inspired them to help others who are considering the same path.
Jessica Busman’s surrogacy journey took 8 years. But after being able to help two separate mothers expand their respective families through being a surrogate, she knew she had found her true calling.
“For my second [surrogate] journey, I helped an IVF doctor and her husband,” Busman said. “She inspired me to start an agency, so she could recommend her patients in need with someone she trusted. She knew the need was there.”
“I also helped facilitate her last journey, by matching her with a lovely surrogate of ours and having her go through our program herself,” Busman said. “She got to experience what we do, on an agency level, as well as my individual desire to be a surrogate myself.”
In 2017, following her second surrogate pregnancy, Jessica and her husband, Chris Busman, started their own agency, Surrogacy Partnership in Brentwood. Since its inception, they’ve worked to match surrogate mothers with intended parents. In that time, 21 babies have been born to intended parents worldwide as part of their program. Due to Busman previously having been a surrogate, she knows what a successful surrogacy process looks like, and she gained the skills to help others navigate their own journeys.
Busman said that for many, surrogacy is often a last resort, resulting from issues with infertility, sterility, elevated medical risk, or same-sex couples that are not equipped to give birth on their own. Surrogacy can serve as an alternative to adoption, providing intended parents with a genetic bond to their child.
“When surrogacy is executed effectively through a reputable agency, such as Surrogacy Partnership, the process can be a rewarding and joyful experience for surrogate and intended parents alike.” Busman said.
For women who’ve decided they’d like to be on the giving end of the surrogacy journey, they have already had healthy, full-term pregnancies, know what it’s like to be a parent, and want to be able to give that gift to others, according to Busman.
“These are women who are generally givers by nature,” Busman said. “They often are employed in careers that exemplify that trait, too.”
The process for matching surrogates with intended parents is involved. First, Surrogacy Partnership vets all potential candidates to make sure they meet the guidelines that the American Society for Reproductive Medicine puts forth. Past pregnancy and delivery records are gathered, background checks are performed, and a psychological evaluation is administered. The agency contracts with a Ph.D-certified clinical and industrial organizational psychologist who specializes in surrogacy. Partners and spouses of potential surrogates are also evaluated.
For intended parents, a psychological evaluation is also required before the process starts. They also need to provide proof that they’re able to financially support their surrogacy journey. In California, that cost is between $70,000 and $120,000, and intended parents are also responsible for the surrogate’s medical costs, insurance, and other incidentals throughout the nine months of pregnancy, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Once the clinical report has been approved and cleared, Busman is able to present potential surrogate profiles to intended parents. Once the intended parents make their choice, the surrogate is presented with the parents’ information. If the surrogate accepts, a “Match Zoom Call’ is facilitated. Busman stated that she has never had a call that didn’t end in a match.
“I really listen to the wants, needs of both sides, and hear them,” said Busman. “It’s really a process.”
Surrogacy Partnership touts itself as being a small, intimate agency, which is often a draw for couples who are worried about getting overwhelmed by larger organizations. According to their website, they offer all-inclusive support, beginning to end, for families dreaming of having a child. The Busmans have remained in contact with many of their clients and adore being able to see their children grow.
“We love what we do,” Busman said. “It’s a passion to be able to help others, and it’s so rewarding to see the families we help bring together.”
Between 1999 and 2013, there were 18,400 infants born to surrogate mothers in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine.
