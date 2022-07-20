The importance of knowing your family medical history

When visiting a physician for the first time, patients may notice an extensive section on family history on one of the requisite forms they fill out before meeting the doctor. It can be hard to remember or know family members’ conditions, but doctors have good reason to ask about their patients’ family’s medical histories.
Family medical histories can be vital to one’s own health care. The National Center for Biotechnology Information states that family history might be one of the strongest influences on a person’s risk for developing cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and more. While you cannot modify your genetic makeup, knowing your family’s medical history can help you take the steps necessary to protect yourself. Family history reports can serve as warning signs for illnesses.
These clues can help doctors prescribe certain screening tests at earlier ages to catch potential diseases when they are most treatable. For example, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says that healthcare professionals may recommend more frequent screenings (such as mammography or colonoscopy) and screening at an earlier age for people at an increased risk of certain cancers. Doctors may recommend biannual checkups to stay apprised of any changes in health that may signal a risk.
