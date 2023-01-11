Skin conditions such as psoriasis, acne, melasma and rosacea, and the threat of skin cancer, can make keeping your skin healthy and radiant difficult. But one of the ways consumers can protect both their health and their beauty is by regularly checking in with a dermatologist.

One of those dermatologists is Balfour Dermatology, which has served Brentwood and the county since 1999. They offer treatment for a variety of skin-related problems along with cosmetic procedures, ranging from skin cancer detection and removal through their Mohs Micrographic Surgery, acne treatment plans, wart removal and spa services.

Dr. Robert E. Beer, founder of Balfour Dermatology, says there is a misconception that dermatologists focus only on cosmetic procedures. “People are surprised because they think that dermatologists just do botox and fillers, chemical or specialty peels, and other beauty things,” he said. “We also do a lot of other things as well, including hair loss, problems with nails and then, of course, skin rashes, moles, and lumps and bumps.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription