Skin conditions such as psoriasis, acne, melasma and rosacea, and the threat of skin cancer, can make keeping your skin healthy and radiant difficult. But one of the ways consumers can protect both their health and their beauty is by regularly checking in with a dermatologist.
One of those dermatologists is Balfour Dermatology, which has served Brentwood and the county since 1999. They offer treatment for a variety of skin-related problems along with cosmetic procedures, ranging from skin cancer detection and removal through their Mohs Micrographic Surgery, acne treatment plans, wart removal and spa services.
Dr. Robert E. Beer, founder of Balfour Dermatology, says there is a misconception that dermatologists focus only on cosmetic procedures. “People are surprised because they think that dermatologists just do botox and fillers, chemical or specialty peels, and other beauty things,” he said. “We also do a lot of other things as well, including hair loss, problems with nails and then, of course, skin rashes, moles, and lumps and bumps.”
Additionally, Beer says that one of the most important steps in maintaining the health and beauty of your skin, in between dermatology visits, is by wearing sunscreen.
“I think the most important thing for any family is before they see a dermatologist in order to prevent a lot of these things is sunscreen,” Beer said. “Even wearing sunscreen when it’s cloudy out or if you are not going out that day, what we are finding is that the light from the computer screen, tablet, or cellphone, also causes photo aging.”
Rather than recommending a sunscreen, Beer suggests the best sunscreen is one a patient will actually use and remember to apply every day.
Beer said there have also been many improvements in dermatology and skin cancer detection during the COVID-19 pandemic, including patches that could be sent in for testing and enable them to stay safe and still get the tests they need done from the comfort of their home.
For people who have moles and wonder when they should be concerned, they can follow the “ABCD” rule outlined on Balfour Dermatology’s website,
“A” stands for asymmetry: a mole that does not appear to be identical on both halves, up/down or side/side.
“B” is for borders: a mole that has borders that are hazy, red or a lighter color than the skin surrounding the mole, or a wavy/irregular border.
“C” is for color: a mole that has two or more colors. Many people think that bad moles are dark. Color change is the most important factor. Melanomas can be red, pink or colorless. A biopsy is the gold standard in deciding if your mole should be examined more thoroughly.
“D” is for diameter: a mole with a diameter equal to or greater than the diameter of a pencil eraser.
Balfour Dermatology is in network with many health and HMO plans, but wants to expand their range of care to John Muir Health’s HMO. They offer services that East County residents who have a John Muir HMO cannot receive without making the commute to Walnut Creek or Danville, including the Mohs Micrographic Surgery.
“Many people have to travel to Walnut Creek or Danville to receive the services we offer since we are not apart of John Muir’s HMO.” Beer said. “We encourage people to call in and request to add us so that people can receive treatment locally.”
Those who would like to request Balfour Dermatology be added to the John Muir Health HMO can call in the request to John Muir at 925-952-2871 or email claudia.matthews@johnmuirhealth.com.
