The seventh annual Heart of Oakley Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street and Civic Center Plaza, 3231 Main St. in Oakley.
The event features live entertainment in the amphitheater throughout the day, beer and wine, gourmet food, a children’s area, art show and more than 60 vendors.
Admission, parking and the children’s area is all free. Stop by the caricaturist near Mr. Pickles and get a free caricature between noon and 4 p.m. Visit the city booth in front of Buon Appetito to play a game of Plinko for free giveaways. Step into the air conditioned City Council Chambers to view artwork by Freedom High School art students.
The entertainment schedule in the amphitheater is:
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Project 4 Band
- 1 p.m. - Brentwood Blaze cheerleaders
- 1:06 p.m. - Ebbtide Belly Dancers
- 1:15 p.m. - Sal-Chicha
- 1:30 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico Jaracue
- 1:50 p.m. - RS’s Beats
- 1:55 p.m. - Keep In Time Dance Academy
- 2:20 p.m. - Stepz Dance Fitness Studio
- 2:30 p.m. - Hip Hop Natyam
- 2:50 p.m. - East County Performing Arts Center
- 3 to 5 p.m. - Patron Latin Rhythms
Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Vintage Parkway and Norcross Lane. Detours will be in place.
Parking is available at Gardenia and Main, the parking lot at Norcross Lane and Main Street and at Oakley Elementary School. No event parking is permitted in the Oakley Plaza.
For more information, contact Recreation and Event Coordinator Cindy Coelho at 925-625-7044 or coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
