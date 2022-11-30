Holiday gifts for four-legged family members

Holiday shoppers who are busy making lists and checking them twice should make sure they don’t overlook the family pet. Christmas has gone to the cats and dogs, as more people include their companion animals when selecting gifts each year.
A study for OnePoll conducted by Rover.com, the nation’s largest network of dog sitters and walkers, found that 95 percent of pet owners have bought holiday gifts for their pets. Gifts can range from everyday needs, like food and treats, to more lavish extravagances like spa treatments.
Pet owners who plan to get their pets gifts this year may want to consider some of the emerging pet trends as they browse wares and services. The Balance, a business, career and industry information website, says pet industry trends point toward these segments seeing growth.
Just as people are interested in protecting the health of the planet and their own personal health, so, too, are they extending this concern to companion animals. Natural pet products, which can include natural flea and tick remedies, holistic foods, organic items, and all-natural grooming products, can make great gifts.
The American Pet Products Association says the demand for high-end pet grooming and other services is substantial. In addition, personalized training, behavioral consulting, portrait photography, dog sitting, and upscale spa treatments like pet Reiki and massage are booming.
Mobile pet grooming has become the norm in many areas. Mobile pet grooming can reduce the potential stress on animals, and tends to be very convenient for customers, particularly seniors and others who have mobility issues.
Beyond these growing trends, pet owners have a bevy of other ideas from which to choose. Here are a few different suggestions:
- tests to detect pets’ DNA and trace breed and ancestry
- interactive puzzles to keep pets engaged and banish boredom
- stylish storage baskets for pet toys
- hidden cat litter or dog crate items that camouflage commonly used pet items
- heated pet bed for cozy nights and mornings
- signature vests, coats and sweaters to look good and remain comfortable.
