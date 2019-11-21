Thursday, Nov. 28
Turkey Trot
Get an early start on Thanksgiving while raising money for the Brentwood and Liberty school districts. The Turkey Trot family fun run/walk will start at 8 a.m. and includes a pancake breakfast. For more information, visit www.brentwoodturkeytrot.org.
Thanksgiving Bowling
Harvest Park Bowl will have Thanksgiving Brentwood Rocks night from 7 to 9 p.m. at 5000 Balfour Road in Brentwood. For $10 per person, get two hours of bowling and a shoe rental. For more information, call 925-516-1221 or visit www.harvestparkbowl.com.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Lite Up at The Streets
Celebrate Santa’s arrival at The Streets of Brentwood, 2455 Sand Creek Road, from 5 to 8 p.m. This will be a free night of community entertainment, special guests and a tree lighting. Free glow items with a purchase receipt for $10 or more. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/liteupthestreets or email nicole@clomarketing.com.
Santa at The Streets
Santa Claus will be coming to town at The Streets of Brentwood. Santa will be available daily for photos through Dec. 24. For pricing, hours or more information, call 925-516-8500 or visit www.shopstreetsofbrentwood.com/events.
Friday, Dec. 6
Brentwood Christmas Tree Lighting
City of Brentwood presents its annual Christmas tree-lighting event at City Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Festivities include music, singing and a visit from Santa, followed at 7 p.m. by the lighting of the tree. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Breakfast with Santa
The Heritage High School Instrumental Musicians 13th annual breakfast with Santa will be at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. in Brentwood. Cost is $10 per person and includes a pancake breakfast, pictures with Santa, kids’ activities and performances by the Heritage jazz band, varsity drumline and small ensembles. For tickets and more information, contact Jennifer at hhsband7@gmail.com.
Winter Wine Stroll
Celebrate Antioch Foundation and Antioch’s Rivertown District Merchants will host a Winter Wine Walk from noon to 4 p.m., starting at Elite Dance Studio, 304 G. St in Antioch. Get some holiday shopping done while enjoying a sampling of 18 different wines at the downtown stores. Tickets are $15. There will also be a craft fair, live music, a parade, food and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bit.ly/winterwinewalk.
Oakley Tree Lighting and Caroling
The City of Oakley will have caroling with city council members and a Christmas Tree Lighting at the Oakley Civic Center Plaza. Carolers will depart the Oakley Recreation Center at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at Civic Center Plaza at 4 p.m. There will be crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa. Tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Breakfast with Santa
Have breakfast with the jolly old elf himself at Tess’ Community Farm Kitchen, 8091 Balfour Road in Brentwood. Two seatings are available between 8:30 a.m. and noon, and cost is $6 to $25. For more information, call 925-240-4144 or visit www.bit.ly/db_breakfastwithsanta.
Parade of Lights
The Discovery Bay Parade of Lights will start with a visit with Santa at the Discovery Bay Marina from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and winds its way to the Discovery Bay shopping center on the corner of Discovery Bay Boulevard and Riverlake Road for the Lions Club tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.conta.cc/32FLi6J.
The Nutcracker
Black Diamond Ballet presents a full-length production of The Nutcracker at the California Theatre, 351 Railroad Ave. in Pittsburg. Shows are Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for general admission, $18 for seniors and $15 for children and veterans. For more information, call 925-427-1611 or visit www.bit.ly/blackdiamondnutcracker.
Visit with Santa
Come to Smith Family Farms at 4430 Sellers Road in Knightsen to meet Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be on hand to take one free photo per family, and children can turn in their Christmas wish list. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/smithfarmsanta.
Joy – the Urban Nutcracker
Come experience a different take on the Christmas classic with dance and song from around the world. This show features a whimsical setting and beautiful costumes that will please the whole family. Tickets cost $12-$20, and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the California Theatre, 351 Railroad Ave. in Pittsburg. For tickets or more information, call 925-427-1611 or visit www.bit.ly/joy_theurbannutcracker.
Holiday Boutique
There will be a boutique featuring handmade items, baked good and raffles prizes from independent sellers at Red Men and Pocahontas Hall, 1403 Main St. in Oakley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa will be available for free pictures and all funds raised will be donated to the Veterans Affairs clinic in Martinez. For more information, contact aliciamartinez_pc@aol.com or 925-625-1102.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Bethel Island Tree Lighting Ceremony
Come to Scout Hall at 3090 Ranch Lane in Bethel Island for a tree lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The city will sponsor the fun, complete with carolers and refreshments. For more information, contact lorianncastillo@sbcglobal.net or 925-642-1320.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Wreaths Across America
The Daughters of the American Revolution and Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Union Cemetery, 11545 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood, at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join in paying their respects to all veterans. Wreaths Across America ceremonies will be held on the same day and at the same time across the nation. To donate, purchase a wreath, or for more information, call 925-584-0761 or visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/ca0076. The deadline to order wreaths is Dec. 2.
East Bay Christmas Market
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Christmas market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. For more information or to register for a booth, call Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
Brentwood’s 37th Annual Holiday Parade
The Brentwood Holiday Parade will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the streets of downtown Brentwood. This year’s theme is “a superhero holiday” and promises to inspire parade floats with super powerful holiday joy. For more information or to participate, call Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Come have breakfast with Santa at the Oakley Recreation Center at 10 a.m. Cost is $8 per person and includes a continental breakfast and time with Santa. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. For more information or to register, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Discovery Bay Yacht Club will have its annual lighted boat parade around the bays of Discovery Bay. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. For more information, contact ptowncher@comcast.net or visit www.bit.ly/db_boatparade.
Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus
Tess’ Community Kitchen will host a special day with Mrs. Claus, with three seatings between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Children can decorate cookies, make crafts, write a letter to Santa and drink cocoa with Mrs. Claus. Tickets cost $30 for the first child and $25 for the second. The day will also include pop-up shops, and Tess’ will be selling breakfast, lunch, and beverages for adults. Tess’ is located at 8091 Balfour Road in Brentwood. For tickets and more information, visit www.bit.ly/cookies_and_cocoa or call 800-800-5373.
