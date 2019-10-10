Saturday, Oct. 12
Holiday Boutique
A holiday boutique raising funds for the veterans hospital in Martinez will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Redmen Pocahontas Hall, 1403 Main St. in Oakley. The boutique will feature handmade items, independent sellers, raffles and more.
Friday, Oct. 18
Lions Center Haunted House
The Lions Center for the Visually Impaired will host a haunted house on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the center, 175 Alvarado Ave. in Pittsburg. Don’t miss the butcher’s bloody kitchen and the celebrity villains’ cemetery. There will also be spooky spiders, scary skeletons, ghoulish ghosts and more. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds go toward the Lions’ mission of preserving vision and fostering independence and quality of life for adults who are blind or at risk for vision impairments. For more information, call 925-432-3013.
Witches and Brews
Tess’ Community Kitchen will host its third annual Witches and Brews, a bewitching evening of spirits, hors d’oeuvres, shopping and music, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission includes a commemorative glass, lite fare and one drink ticket for $40 - $55 dollars. Preregistration is required, for more information call 1800-800-5373 or visit www.communityfarmkitchen.com.
Friday, Oct. 25
Crafty Quilters Holiday Boutique
The Crafty Quilters will hold their holiday boutique on Friday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ladies of the Crafty Quilters have been working all year to prepare handmade items, baked goods, jams, plants and raffles. For more information, contact craftyquiltersihm@gmail.com.
Halloween Party and Costume Contest
Come to Harvest Park Bowl for their Halloween party and costume contest from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at 5000 Balfour Road in Brentwood. Put on your best costume and enjoy a DJ, karaoke and lots of fun. No cover charge, 21+ only. For costs and more information, call 925-516-1221 or visit www.harvestparkbowl.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting an evening of trick-or-treating in downtown Brentwood. Supported by local businesses, this free event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and offers the perfect backdrop for your favorite Halloween costume. There’s also a pumpkin-carving contest. For more information or to enter the contest, contact Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or Admin@brentwoodchamber.com or visit www.bit.ly/chambertrickortreat.
Harvest Festival
The City of Oakley will have a harvest festival at noon at Oakley Civic Center Plaza with a pie-eating contest, make-and-take crafts, a pumpkin decorating contest, a canine costume parade and a kids’ costume parade. For information and vendor opportunities, email coelho@co.oakley.ca.us.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
SI of the Delta Halloween Bunco
The Soroptimist International of the Delta will host a Halloween Bunco game from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Delta Gallery of the Arts, 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, in Brentwood. Costumes are encouraged and entry costs $25. For more information, contact Jan Schults at menkesis@yahoo.com or 925-890-6296 or visit www.siofthedelta.com.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Circus Night
Come to Harvest Time Church at 2200 Ventura Drive in Brentwood from 6 to 9 p.m. for a safe and fun alternative to Halloween trick-or-treating. There will be candy, games and much more. Food will be for sale for low prices and admission is free. For more information, call 925-516-1908.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Holiday Boutique
The St. Anthony Columbiettes present their 11th Annual Holiday Boutique from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony Modular Hall, 971 O’Hara Ave. in Oakley. Admission is free, and over 20 vendors will be selling a variety of products. For more information, email Columbiette10414@gmail.com.
Summerset II Holiday Boutique
The residents of Summerset II will host a holiday boutique and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 193 Summerset Dr. in Brentwood. For more information, contact Mel at 925-306-2339.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Breakfast with Santa
The Heritage High School Instrumental Musicians 13th annual breakfast with Santa will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. in Brentwood. Cost is $10 per person and includes pancake breakfast, pictures with Santa, kids’ activities and performances by the Heritage jazz band, varsity drumline and small ensembles. For tickets and more information, contact Jennifer at hhsband7@gmail.com.
Oakley Tree Lighting and Caroling
The City of Oakley will have caroling with city council members and a Christmas Tree Lighting at the Oakley Civic Center Plaza. Carolers will depart the Oakley Recreation Center at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at Civic Center Plaza at 4 p.m. There will be crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa. Tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@co.oakley.ca.us.
Saturday, Dec. 14
East Bay Christmas Market
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brentwood Community Center, located at 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. For more information or to register for a booth, contact Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
Brentwood’s 37th Annual Holiday Parade
The Brentwood holiday parade will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the streets of downtown Brentwood. This year’s theme is “a superhero holiday,” and promises to inspire parade floats with super powerful holiday joy. For more information or to participate, contact Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Come have breakfast with Santa at the Oakley Recreation Center at 10 a.m. Cost is $8 per person and includes a continental breakfast and time with Santa. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Party
Harvest Park Bowl will host a New Year’s Eve Party and 25th anniversary celebration from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at 5000 Balfour Road in Brentwood. For $250 a lane, participants get unlimited bowling and shoe rental, music, a light show, hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar, party favors, champagne toast and more. For more information, contact sherry@harvestparkbowl.com or 925-516-1221 or visit www.harvestparkbowl.com.
