Saturday, Nov. 9
Holiday Boutique
The St. Anthony Columbiettes present their 11th annual Holiday Boutique from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony Modular Hall, 971 O’Hara Ave. in Oakley. Over 20 vendors will be selling a variety of products. Admission is free. For more information, email Columbiette10414@gmail.com.
Summerset II Holiday Boutique
The residents of Summerset II will host a holiday boutique and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 193 Summerset Dr. in Brentwood. For more information, contact Mel at 925-306-2339.
Holiday Boutique
Get your Christmas shopping started at a boutique from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Hall, 757 First St. in Brentwood. There will be over 20 vendors with their wares, raffles, door prizes, and food and beverage for sale. For more information, email 3kmotorsports@gmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Turkey Trot
Get an early start on Thanksgiving while raising money for the Brentwood and Liberty school districts. The Turkey Trot family fun run/walk will start at 8 a.m. and includes a pancake breakfast. For more information, visit www.brentwoodturkeytrot.org.
Thanksgiving Bowling
Harvest Park Bowl will have Thanksgiving Brentwood Rocks night from 7 to 9 p.m. at 5000 Balfour Road in Brentwood. For $10 per person, get 2 hours of bowling and shoe rental. For more information, call 925-516-1221 or visit www.harvestparkbowl.com.
Friday, Dec. 6
Brentwood Christmas Tree Lighting
Brentwood’s Senior Activity Center will host its annual Christmas tree lighting event at City Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Festivities start at 6 p.m. and include music, singing and a visit from Santa, followed at 7 p.m. by the lighting of the tree. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Breakfast with Santa
The Heritage High School Instrumental Musicians 13th annual breakfast with Santa will be at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. in Brentwood. Cost is $10 per person and includes a pancake breakfast, pictures with Santa, kids’ activities and performances by the Heritage jazz band, varsity drumline and small ensembles. For tickets and more information, contact Jennifer at hhsband7@gmail.com.
Oakley Tree Lighting and Caroling
The City of Oakley will have caroling with city council members and a Christmas Tree Lighting at the Oakley Civic Center Plaza. Carolers will depart the Oakley Recreation Center at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at Civic Center Plaza at 4 p.m. There will be crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa. Tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@co.oakley.ca.us.
Breakfast with Santa
Have breakfast with the jolly old elf himself at Tess’ Community Farm Kitchen, 8091 Balfour Road in Brentwood. Two seatings are available between 8:30 a.m. and noon, and cost is $6 to $25. For more information, call 925-240-4144 or visit www.bit.ly/db_breakfastwithsanta.
Parade of Lights
The Discovery Bay Parade of Lights will start with a visit with Santa at the Discovery Bay Marina from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and winds its way to the Discovery Bay shopping center on the corner of Discovery Bay Boulevard and Riverlake Road for the Lions Club tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.conta.cc/32FLi6J.
Saturday, Dec. 14
East Bay Christmas Market
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Christmas market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brentwood Community Center, located at 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. For more information or to register for a booth, call Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
Brentwood’s 37th Annual Holiday Parade
The Brentwood Holiday Parade will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the streets of downtown Brentwood. This year’s theme is “a superhero holiday” and promises to inspire parade floats with super powerful holiday joy. For more information or to participate, call Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Come have breakfast with Santa at the Oakley Recreation Center at 10 a.m. Cost is $8 per person and includes a continental breakfast and time with Santa. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. For more information or to register, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Discovery Bay Yacht Club will have its annual lighted boat parade around the bays of Discovery Bay. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. For more information, contact ptowncher@comcast.net or visit www.bit.ly/db_boatparade.
