Saturday, Nov. 30
Lite Up at The Streets
Celebrate Santa’s arrival at The Streets of Brentwood, 2455 Sand Creek Road, from 5 to 8 p.m. This will be a free night of community entertainment, special guests and a tree lighting. Free glow items with a purchase receipt for $10 or more. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/liteupthestreets or email nicole@clomarketing.com.
Santa at The Streets
Santa Claus will be coming to town at The Streets of Brentwood and will be available daily for photos through Dec. 24. For pricing, hours or more information, call 925-516-8500 or visit www.shopstreetsofbrentwood.com/events.
Friday, Dec. 6
Brentwood Christmas Tree Lighting
City of Brentwood presents its annual Christmas tree-lighting event at City Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Festivities include music, singing and a visit from Santa, followed at 7 p.m. by the lighting of the tree. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.
Elf Jr., The Musical
Adams Middle School presents Elf Jr., the Musical, with showings Dec. 6 and 13 at 3:30 p.m.; Dec. 7 and 14 at 1 p.m.; and Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at 401 American Ave. in Brentwood. Tickets are $5 and available at the ticket office 30 minutes prior to each showing. For more information, visit www.ams-brentwood-ca.schoolloop.com/act or email lkennealy@brentwood.k12.ca.us.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Breakfast with Santa
The Heritage High School Instrumental Musicians’ 13th annual breakfast with Santa will be at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. in Brentwood. Cost is $10 per person and includes a pancake breakfast, pictures with Santa, kids’ activities and performances by the Heritage jazz band, varsity drumline and small ensembles. For tickets and more information, contact Jennifer at hhsband7@gmail.com.
Winter Wine Stroll
The Celebrate Antioch Foundation and Antioch’s Rivertown District Merchants will host a Winter Wine Walk from noon to 4 p.m., starting at Elite Dance Studio, 304 G. St in Antioch. Get some holiday shopping done while enjoying a sampling of 18 different wines at the downtown stores. Tickets are $15. There will also be a craft fair, live music, a parade, food and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bit.ly/winterwinewalk.
Oakley Tree Lighting and Caroling
The City of Oakley will have caroling with city council members and a Christmas Tree Lighting at the Oakley Civic Center Plaza. Carolers will depart the Oakley Recreation Center at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at Civic Center Plaza at 4 p.m. There will be crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa. Tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Breakfast with Santa
Have breakfast with the jolly old elf himself at Tess’ Community Farm Kitchen, 8091 Balfour Road in Brentwood. Two seatings are available between 8:30 a.m. and noon, and cost is $6 to $25. For more information, call 925-240-4144 or visit www.bit.ly/db_breakfastwithsanta.
Parade of Lights
The Discovery Bay Parade of Lights will start with a visit with Santa at the Discovery Bay Marina from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and winds its way to the Discovery Bay shopping center on the corner of Discovery Bay Boulevard and Riverlake Road for the Lions Club tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.conta.cc/32FLi6J.
The Nutcracker
Black Diamond Ballet presents a full-length production of The Nutcracker at the California Theatre, 351 Railroad Ave. in Pittsburg. Shows are Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for general admission, $18 for seniors and $15 for children and veterans. For more information, call 925-427-1611 or visit www.bit.ly/blackdiamondnutcracker.
Visit with Santa
Come to Smith Family Farms at 4430 Sellers Road in Knightsen to meet Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be on hand to take one free photo per family, and children can turn in their Christmas wish list. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/smithfarmsanta.
Joy – the Urban Nutcracker
Come experience a different take on the Christmas classic with dance and song from around the world. This show features a whimsical setting and beautiful costumes that will please the whole family. Tickets cost $12-$20, and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the California Theatre, 351 Railroad Ave. in Pittsburg. For tickets or more information, call 925-427-1611 or visit www.bit.ly/joy_theurbannutcracker.
Holiday Boutique
There will be a boutique featuring handmade items, baked good and raffles prizes from independent sellers at Red Men and Pocahontas Hall, 1403 Main St. in Oakley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa will be available for free pictures and all funds raised will be donated to the Veterans Affairs clinic in Martinez. For more information, contact aliciamartinez_pc@aol.com or 925-625-1102.
Rio Vista Holiday Home Tour
RioVision, a nonprofit raising money for Rio Vista High School, will host the Rio Vista Holiday Home Tour from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tour four restored historic homes in Old Rio Vista and three new homes in the Trilogy area. The tour is self-guided and ends with a reception at a riverside home with refreshments, raffle prizes and more. Tickets cost $25-$50. For reservations and more information, visit www.bit.ly/riovistaholidayhome or stop by the RioVision Gallery at 116 Main St.
Sip and Shop at Petersen Vineyards
Petersen Vineyards will host a pop-up shop with 20 local vendors for your shopping pleasure from noon to 5 p.m. at 101 Blaine Lane in Knightsen. Admission is free, and food and wine will be sold. For more information, visit www.petersenvineyards.com/calendar.
Holiday Hula
Join Halau Ka Waihake Lani Malie and Halau Kahulaliwai for a Holiday Hula celebration from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans Hall, 757 First St. in downtown Brentwood. Tickets cost $25 and include lunch, drinks sold separately. For more information, contact takaj2011@gmail.com or 925-580-5336.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Bethel Island Tree Lighting Ceremony
Come to Scout Hall at 3090 Ranch Lane in Bethel Island for a tree lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The city will sponsor the fun, complete with carolers and refreshments. For more information, contact lorianncastillo@sbcglobal.net or 925-642-1320.
Monday, Dec. 9
Folksongs of the Winter Holidays
A local favorite folksinger and storyteller, Adam Miller, will perform a free sing along concert of traditional folksongs of the winter holidays at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. in Brentwood at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 925-516-5290.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Pack for the Troops
The 7th Annual Holiday Pack for the Troops will take place at 6 p.m. at Veterans Hall, 757 First St. in Brentwood. Sponsored by Operation Creekside and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10789, the event packs boxes for troops to receive for Christmas. Donations are welcome and can be dropped off at Brentwood Auto Parts, 7881 Brentwood Blvd. For a list of items needed, to volunteer or for more information, call 925-634-3952.
Wednesday, Dec.11
Senior Coalition Holiday Happenings
The Antioch Senior Center in collaboration with the East County Senior Coalition presents a gathering of senior service specialists from throughout East County to celebrate the holidays and give back to the community. The event will last from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Antioch Senior Center, 415 W. 2nd St. For more information, call 925-778-1158.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Wreaths Across America
The Daughters of the American Revolution and Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Union Cemetery, 11545 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood, at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join in paying their respects to all veterans. Wreaths Across America ceremonies will be held on the same day and at the same time across the nation. To donate, purchase a wreath, or for more information, call 925-584-0761 or visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/ca0076. The deadline for ordering wreaths is Dec. 2.
East Bay Christmas Market
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Christmas market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. For more information or to register for a booth, call Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
Brentwood’s 37th Annual Holiday Parade
The Brentwood Holiday Parade will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the streets of downtown Brentwood. This year’s theme is “a superhero holiday” and promises to inspire parade floats with super powerful holiday joy. For more information or to participate, call Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Come have breakfast with Santa at the Oakley Recreation Center at 10 a.m. Cost is $8 per person and includes a continental breakfast and time with Santa. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. For more information or to register, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Discovery Bay Yacht Club will have its annual lighted boat parade around the bays of Discovery Bay. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. For more information, contact ptowncher@comcast.net or visit www.bit.ly/db_boatparade.
Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus
Tess’ Community Kitchen will host a special day with Mrs. Claus, with three seatings between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Children can decorate cookies, make crafts, write a letter to Santa and drink cocoa with Mrs. Claus. Tickets cost $30 for the first child and $25 for the second. The day will also include pop-up shops, and Tess’ will be selling breakfast, lunch, and beverages for adults. Tess’ is located at 8091 Balfour Road in Brentwood. For tickets and more information, visit www.bit.ly/cookies_and_cocoa or call 800-800-5373.
Kiwanis Club Holiday Run/Walk
The Kiwanis Club of the Delta presents its 43rd annual Holiday Run/Walk from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Contra Loma Regional Park, 1200 Fredrickson Lane, Antioch. Proceeds will benefit local schools, youth and libraries. Choose from a 10K run, a 3-mile run/walk, and a 1-mile fun run. For prices, race maps and registration, visit www.holidayrunandwalk.org or call 925-437-0150.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Holiday Rock ‘n’ Roll Spectacular
El Campanil Theatre presents the band DECADES and their holiday show at 3 p.m. at 602 W. Second St. in Antioch. The show will include Christmas favorites, along with some rock ‘n roll hits from the 1940s and on. Tickets cost $29 for adults, $27 for seniors and $10 for children under 18. For more information on this fun-for-the-whole-family show, visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com/Decades.html.
The Celebration Ringers
Byron United Methodist Church presents the Celebrations Ringers handbell choir’s Christmas Concert from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at 14671 Byron Highway in Byron. Admission is free. For more information, email celebringers@gmail.com.
Interfaith Christmas Choral
Festival and Creche Exhibit
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will host an interfaith Christmas Choral Festival and Creche exhibit from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 2350 Jeffery Way in Brentwood. Admission is free, and the exhibit opens at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Brentwood Chamber Holiday Mixer
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will host its holiday mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cap’s Oak Street Bar and Grill, 144 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. Mixers are free for non-members twice, then $25 each visit. The evening will include refreshments, raffles, and networking. For more information, contact Admin@brentwoodchamber.com or 925-634-3344.
Friday, Dec. 20
The Nutcracker presented by The Ballet Company of East County
Celebrate the holiday season with The Ballet Company of East County’s 15th annual presentation of the Nutcracker. Shows will be Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Dec. 22 at noon and 4 p.m. at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch. Actors will be available for photos after the shows. For tickets or more information, visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com/the-nutcracker.html.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Brentwood Community Chorus Christmas Show
The Brentwood Community Chorus presents its annual Christmas show, with two opportunities to hear the group perform favorites like Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” “Sing Noel,” “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name,” “We Three Kings Medley” and “The Twelve Days After Christmas.” See this inspiring performance Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at Heritage High School in Brentwood for $15 or Sunday, December 22, at 3 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Antioch. Donations are accepted. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brentwoodcommunitychorus.com.
Willow Lake Lighted Boat Parade
Willow Lake residents will participate in their community lighted boat parade, starting at 5:30 p.m. and moving clockwise around the whole lake. Parade goes on, rain or shine. Any size boat is welcome with any decorating theme. For more information, contact Shannon Marlin at deltadogs@comcast.net or 925-383-8728.
Tunnels of Joy Fundraiser
La Costa Drive homeowners will be using their tunnels of lights to raise funds for Ryan Petty, a local teenager recently diagnosed with Leukemia, from 6 to 10 p.m. Come walk through the beautiful Christmas decorations on La Costa Drive and the surrounding streets in Deer Ridge, off Balfour Road, in Brentwood. Cash donations only in the lock box, please.
Golden Hills Christmas Concert
The Golden Hills Community Church Celebration Singers present BEHOLD, a Christmas Concert, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21, and 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, at 2401 Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood. Admission is free. For more information, email juliemello@goldenhills.org, call 925-516-0653 or visit www.goldenhills.org/event/behold-saturday-performance/2019-12-21. For more information, call 925-516-1221.
