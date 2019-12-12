Friday, Dec. 13
Free Gift Wrapping
Free gift wrapping, courtesy of the American Association of University Women, will be available daily through Dec. 24 at the Somersville Towne Center, 2550 Somersville Road in Antioch. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, except for Tuesday, Dec. 24, when hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact Patty Chan at pattychan@hotmail.com or 925-683-3972.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Wreaths Across America
The Daughters of the American Revolution and Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Union Cemetery, 11545 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood, at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join in paying their respects to all veterans. Wreaths Across America ceremonies will be held on the same day and at the same time across the nation. To donate or for more information, call 925-584-0761 or visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/ca0076.
East Bay Christmas Market
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Christmas market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. For more information or to register for a booth, call Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com.
Brentwood’s 37th Annual Holiday Parade and Pictures with Santa
The Brentwood Holiday Parade will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the streets of downtown Brentwood. This year’s theme is “a superhero holiday” and promises to inspire parade floats with super powerful holiday joy. The American Legion will host Santa at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Hall for free pictures starting at 1 p.m. For more information on the parade, or to participate, call Laura Young at 925-634-3344 or email admin@brentwoodchamber.com. For information on pictures with Santa, email sandy.cline@gmail.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Come have breakfast with Santa at the Oakley Recreation Center at 10 a.m. Cost is $8 per person and includes a continental breakfast and time with Santa. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. For more information or to register, call 925-625-7044 or email coelho@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Discovery Bay Yacht Club will have its annual lighted boat parade around the bays of Discovery Bay. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. For more information, contact ptowncher@comcast.net or visit www.bit.ly/db_boatparade.
Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus
Tess’ Community Kitchen will host a special day with Mrs. Claus, with three seatings between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Children can decorate cookies, make crafts, write a letter to Santa and drink cocoa with Mrs. Claus. Tickets cost $30 for the first child and $25 for the second. The day will also include pop-up shops, and Tess’ will be selling breakfast, lunch, and beverages for adults. Tess’ is located at 8091 Balfour Road in Brentwood. For tickets and more information, visit www.bit.ly/cookies_and_cocoa or call 800-800-5373.
Kiwanis Club Holiday Run/Walk
The Kiwanis Club of the Delta presents its 43rd annual Holiday Run/Walk from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Contra Loma Regional Park, 1200 Fredrickson Lane, Antioch. Proceeds will benefit local schools, youth and libraries. Choose from a 10K run, a 3-mile run/walk, and a 1-mile fun run. For prices, race maps and registration, visit www.holidayrunandwalk.org or call 925-437-0150.
Pictures with Santa
Sons of the American Legion present Pictures with Santa at Veterans Hall in Brentwood, 757 First St., 1 p.m. and onwards. Call Matt, 925-206-5844.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Holiday Rock ‘n’ Roll Spectacular
El Campanil Theatre presents the band DECADES and their holiday show at 3 p.m. at 602 W. Second St. in Antioch. The show will include Christmas favorites, along with some rock ‘n roll hits from the 1940s and on. Tickets cost $29 for adults, $27 for seniors and $10 for children under 18. For more information on this fun-for-the-whole-family show, visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com/Decades.html.
The Celebration Ringers
Byron United Methodist Church presents the Celebrations Ringers handbell choir’s Christmas Concert from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at 14671 Byron Highway in Byron. Admission is free. For more information, email celebringers@gmail.com.
Interfaith Christmas Choral Festival and Creche Exhibit
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will host an interfaith Christmas Choral Festival and Creche exhibit from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 2350 Jeffery Way in Brentwood. Admission is free, and the exhibit opens at 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Brentwood Concert Band Christmas Show
The Brentwood Concert Band’s Christmas Concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Hall, 757 First St. in Brentwood. This show is the group’s annual Toys for Tots Christmas Celebration in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps. Admission is one new, unwrapped child’s toy. For more information, email brentwoodconcertband@gmail.com.
Friday, Dec. 20
The Nutcracker presented by The Ballet Company of East County
Celebrate the holiday season with The Ballet Company of East County’s 15th annual presentation of the Nutcracker. Shows will be Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Dec. 22 at noon and 4 p.m. at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch. Actors will be available for photos after the shows. For tickets or more information, visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com/the-nutcracker.html.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Brentwood Community Chorus Christmas Show
The Brentwood Community Chorus presents its annual Christmas show, with two opportunities to hear the group perform favorites like Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” “Sing Noel,” “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name,” “We Three Kings Medley” and “The Twelve Days After Christmas.” See this inspiring performance Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at Heritage High School in Brentwood for $15 or Sunday, December 22, at 3 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Antioch for a goodwill offering. For more information or to purchase tickets for Saturday, visit www.bit.ly/bccholidayconcert.
Willow Lake
Lighted Boat Parade
Willow Lake residents will participate in their community lighted boat parade, starting at 5:30 p.m. and moving clockwise around the whole lake. Parade goes on, rain or shine. Any size boat is welcome with any decorating theme. For more information, contact Shannon Marlin at deltadogs@comcast.net or 925-383-8728.
Tunnels of Joy Fundraiser
La Costa Drive homeowners will be using their tunnels of lights to raise funds for Ryan Petty, a local teenager recently diagnosed with Leukemia, from 6 to 10 p.m. Come walk through the beautiful Christmas decorations on La Costa Drive and the surrounding streets in Deer Ridge, off Balfour Road, in Brentwood. Cash donations only in the lock box, please.
Golden Hills Christmas Concert
The Golden Hills Community Church Celebration Singers present “BEHOLD: A Christmas Concert,” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21, at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, at 2401 Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood. Admission is free. For more information, email juliemello@goldenhills.org, call 925-516-0653 or visit www.bit.ly/goldenhillsbehold.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Chanukah Celebration
Chabad of the Delta invites the community to a grand Chanukah Celebration, 4:30 p.m. at Brentwood City Hall, 150 City Park Way in Brentwood. Celebrate the Festival of Lights and see the grand menorah lit. For more information, call 925-420-4999 or email info@JewishDelta.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Bowling
Harvest Park Bowl will host a New Year’s Eve party and 25th anniversary celebration from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at 5000 Balfour Road in Brentwood. For $250 a lane, participants get unlimited bowling and shoe rental, music, a light show, hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar, party favors, champagne toast and more. For more information, contact sherry@harvestparkbowl.com or 925-516-1221 or visit www.harvestparkbowl.com.
Red Carpet New Year’s Eve 2020
Ring in the new year at the Brentwood Community Center from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and enjoy live music by Myron Edwins and Dynamic Range, champagne, hors d’oeuvers, balloon drop and more. For additional information or tickets, call Rose at 925-413-7166 or visit www.bit.ly/brentwoodnye.
