Music makes the holidays, and the Brentwood Community Chorus — under the direction of Susan Stuart — has prepared an amazing program for the season.
The chorus will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” “Sing Noel,” “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name,” “We Three Kings Medley” and “The Twelve Days After Christmas.” The Oakley Union Elementary School District Chorus, under the direction of Shannon Page, will be special guests.
There are two opportunities for performances: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m. at Heritage High School, Brentwood ($15) and Sunday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Antioch (goodwill offering). A sing-along will be included at both performances.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brentwoodcommunitychorus.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
