Home décor with a Good Finds touch

Julie Hernandez knows furnishing a new home — or refreshing or updating an existing one — can get expensive quickly, but she doesn’t think it has to be.
That’s why the Oakley resident and her husband, Miguel, opened a home furniture and décor store, Good Finds, earlier this year.
The Hernandezes are former retail store managers who transitioned into other industries. Julie is an anesthesia technologist at John Muir Medical Center, and Miguel does grounds and maintenance for a school district in Danville. But they have always enjoyed looking for “good finds” for their own home — and so the store was born.
“We both like a bargain,” Julie said. “Who doesn’t? It was just a thought we had one day. What if we get a bunch of stuff and just open our own store?”
They debuted their “weekend warehouse” — open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — in February after stocking up for a year and filling their garage and storage unit with items.
Julie says they pride themselves on offering a mix of classic and trendy items — along with some that are outright unique — that are good quality at reasonable prices.
“If something’s not up to par, we won’t put it out,” she said.
All their items are brand new, and most of their inventory is changed out and refreshed every weekend. Good Finds sells everything from dining sets, accent chairs, area rugs, lighting, bar stools, wall art, throw pillows and even items for pets.
“The customers love it in here,” Julie said. “They say, ‘This is a goldmine!’”
Unlike at larger stores, Good Finds customers can enjoy the unique experience of seeing Julie and Miguel Hernandez each time they visit, because they run the store entirely by themselves. For questions about décor, Julie said her husband is the one to go to; he offers great tips and advice.
Because the inventory includes unique items, the store is unable to order additional items once they are sold. But Julie says if someone is looking for something specific, she takes down their information and lets them know if something comes up.
Good Finds is located at 3647 Main St. in Oakley and is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/Good.Finds.Oakley, where they spotlight an item of the week they have for sale in the store.
