Abnormally wet winter delays spring planting

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Although the recent heavy rainfall has delayed spring planting for many, the gardening season is predicted to be one of the busiest thanks to the lifting of drought restrictions.

Every year, the months of March and April traditionally represent the time when the cold, rainy winter season transitions into the warmer, blossoming spring season.

As the mostly sunny weather returns, the aroma of the combination of blooming flowers and fresh-cut grass along with trees sprouting new leaves and plants awakening from their dormant state symbolizes the kickoff of the annual gardening season.

However, Northern California is coming out of its wettest winter season in years. The state has received more than 78 trillion gallons of water during the last several months of rainfall, more than 150% of the average rainfall California normally receives, and a statewide average of 27.6 inches of water, according to the National Weather Service. Consequently, the prolonged wetter winter has delayed the start of the spring gardening season, as the rain and uncharacteristically cool weather have prevented gardeners from heading out to restart, add, or maintain their yards and gardens.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription