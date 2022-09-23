Antioch to get new desalination plant

Antioch is investing in its water supply future.
A new $110 million desalination plant is being built in Antioch. With construction underway at an existing water treatment facility, the new desalination plant will service the needs of Antioch’s population of more than 115,000 people, as well as help to improve its water supply reliability, city officials say.
“This project is essential for ensuring our ability to provide a reliable drinking water source for our community, which has been reduced as a result of increased water diversions upstream of our intake, climate change, and severe droughts,” said Antioch Director of Public Works John Samuelson. “We estimate that it will cost $1,200 per acre-foot to create potable water using this new plant.” An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.
Jennifer Allen, the public affairs director at the Contra Costa Water District, said Wednesday that current prices in the state for wholesale treated water are running from $1,100 to $1,300 per acre-foot.
Design and planning for this long-awaited project began in January 2016, with groundbreaking on Feb. 19, 2021. According to http://www.antiochbrackishdesal.com/, the project will consist of replacement of the San Joaquin River intake pump station, a new 3,000-foot pipeline that will connect the city’s existing raw water pipeline to the city’s water treatment plant, a new 6 million gallons per day desalination facility, along with 4.3 miles of a new brine disposal pipeline from the Delta Diablo Wastewater Treatment Plant for disposal into the San Joaquin River, which although will result in minor local increases in salinities, are within tolerance range of native species.
The project will also consist of using existing infrastructure in an effort to reduce construction and costs, including use of an existing raw water pipeline from the San Joaquin River to the water treatment plant, as well as using the existing water treatment plant to pretreat raw water before being routed to the new advanced treatment facility.
Additionally, effluent (liquid waste or sewage) waters from the existing wastewater treatment plant will be blended with reverse osmosis brine to reduce salinity to meet river discharge requirements, as well as use of the effluent pipeline and Delta Diablo Sanitation District Outfall to combine brine and mixed effluent to the San Joaquin River for safe discharge. To accommodate this project, the city of Antioch has designed the new facility with the capability of expansion to double its size in the future.
“The new Brackish Water Desalination facility is attached to one of our existing water treatment plants,” added Samuelson. “When the water turns brackish, it will be diverted to the new facility, which will use filters and membranes to remove the salt from the water.”
The primary reason for the need for the desalination plant is due to increased salinity in the water supply. The city of Antioch derives much of its water source from the San Joaquin River, which is supplemented with untreated water purchased from the Contra Costa Water District. Due to cost reasons, the city tries to use as much river water as possible, but increased salinity in the river water over the years has forced the city of Antioch to purchase more water from the water district. The process of desalination includes removing minerals and salts from water to produce purified water, which is achieved through reverse osmosis membranes by pushing water at high pressure.
“We will treat the water like we typically do to remove sedimentation and bacteria from the water,” said Samuelson, adding that other cities and water districts are exploring construction of additional brackish water facilities. “It essentially is a reverse osmosis system on a larger scale. We will convert (8 million gallons per day) of brackish water to 6 (million gallons per day) of potable water.”
According to Samuelson, the project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2023, with an overall construction time of two and a half years. More information on this project, including a timeline of construction, can be found at http://www.antiochbrackishdesal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.