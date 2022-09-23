Antioch to get new desalination plant

A long-awaited new desalination plant is coming to Antioch to improve the city’s water reliability, according to city officials. The project was first conceived in 2016 and construction is estimated to be completed in 2023

A new $110 million desalination plant is being built in Antioch. With construction underway at an existing water treatment facility, the new desalination plant will service the needs of Antioch’s population of more than 115,000 people, as well as help to improve its water supply reliability, city officials say.

“This project is essential for ensuring our ability to provide a reliable drinking water source for our community, which has been reduced as a result of increased water diversions upstream of our intake, climate change, and severe droughts,” said Antioch Director of Public Works John Samuelson. “We estimate that it will cost $1,200 per acre-foot to create potable water using this new plant.” An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.

