Creating memories and lifestyles one pool at a time

Mike Soares spent most of his professional life building things. A veteran in the construction trade, Soares took a career turn in the early 2000s by stumbling, or diving, into a happy “accident.”
“I built my own pool,” Soares said. “We purchased a home in Oakley, and I didn’t know what to do with the backyard. My cousin was a designer for a pool company up north, so he came down and drew up a pool and he goes, ‘Oh, these are a piece of cake for you, you’ll be able to do it.’”
“So, I did. I built my own pool, and we were in a new neighborhood and I helped a few others. Then it was just a great way to make a living and very enjoyable, so we were creating a lifestyle and it went from there.”
That happy “accident” turned into Diablo Pools, which has built pools for customers around Northern California, mostly throughout East Contra Costa County, for more than 20 years.
Every pool that Soares has built, including the one for himself, has a story to it. For Soares, building his own pool in his backyard got him started in the business that he’s in now. For some others, it represents a way to create memories and ways for families to spend time together.
“The (story) that always comes to mind is a pool I did for a friend and the dad paid for the pool,” Soares said. “He did it because he wanted to enjoy the time with his grandsons.”
Diablo Pools in Brentwood specializes in premium, custom pool designs and construction. The more than two decades worth of iron-working experience from Soares, along with the advancement in construction technology and planning, has opened the way for Diablo Pools to soar.
First, they brainstorm and meet with the customer to see what they really want before diving into the design process. Then, using 3D rendering technology, they design the pool precisely to the customer’s specifications before the shovel digs into the ground to make sure it’s exactly to the customer’s request.
When it’s time to build, Diablo Pools uses some of the top materials and current techniques to build the pool. The process has come a long way since the days of paper blueprints and having everything drawn out, although it may not have been the easiest transition from the old-school way of pen and paper.
“We used to do everything on pen and paper, do it by hand,” Soares said. “To do it by hand with the computer software that is out there like this, for every detail it makes it much easier. The hard part was getting used to the computer programs.”
Gabriel Graham, a Brentwood resident and a recent customer of Diablo Pools, benefited from the company’s modern approach to pool construction.
“We’re still talking about how much we love it,” Graham said. “We love the way it looks at night and during the day, so we can’t wait to have people over to look at it.”
Graham, who is renovating his house, had the pool installed about a month ago.
“We’ve never been through a pool building project before,” Graham said. “It was really amazing to see it come together with all of the steps involved. There were a lot of parts of the process that we weren’t aware of and the amount of attention that would go into detail, and we’re very satisfied.”
“Diablo was great to work with, they were very responsive in the beginning and we collaborated together on the design and putting it all together was a very successful collaboration.”
