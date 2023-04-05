Creating memories and lifestyles one pool at a time

Photo courtesy of Diablo Pools

More than just a place to swim, Diablo Pools transforms space into a sanctuary.

Mike Soares spent most of his professional life building things. A veteran in the construction trade, Soares took a career turn in the early 2000s by stumbling, or diving, into a happy “accident.”

“I built my own pool,” Soares said. “We purchased a home in Oakley, and I didn’t know what to do with the backyard. My cousin was a designer for a pool company up north, so he came down and drew up a pool and he goes, ‘Oh, these are a piece of cake for you, you’ll be able to do it.’”

“So, I did. I built my own pool, and we were in a new neighborhood and I helped a few others. Then it was just a great way to make a living and very enjoyable, so we were creating a lifestyle and it went from there.”

