One version of the American Dream is someone who is able to work their way up to being their own boss of their own company. While this concept has changed forms throughout the years, having the freedom of being one’s own boss is still a goal for many. For Ona Hennessey, the owner of Hennessey’s Fencing, she has worked to turn this dream into a reality.
Having started her business in 2006, Hennessey worked towards the goal of being able to maintain her career while also taking care of her 5 children.
“I did it to not be afraid to call in sick if my kids were sick or so I didn’t have to pay crazy daycare expenses or to be able to take my kids back and forth to school,” she explained, recalling her decision to start her own business after working in the industry for years. Her ability to choose how she would spend her time – to work in the office or take care of her kids – was important to her.
However, taking it back even further, her story is one of hard work, learning, and growth. Prior to working in the lumber and fencing industry, Hennessey knew little about the work that would eventually become her career.
“It was a happy accident, honestly,” Hennessey said about how she ended up getting into the lumber and fencing industry. After seeing a job posting for an office assistant, she decided to leave her restaurant job to pursue the opportunity despite a lack of experience. “My boss, Leslie, gave me a chance, and I worked up to be a manager at Sierra Lumber in San Jose. So, I just accidentally started. I didn’t even know how to send a fax.”
By taking a chance and trying a job that she’d never done, Hennessey was not only able to open the door to a long career, she met her right-hand man, Ricardo Oropeza, who has helped mold and shape the business to where it is today.
Hennessey’s Fencing has become part of the community.
“You get to know the people in the community, which I love,” Hennessey said about her favorite parts of running her business. “That would be the biggest highlight.”
The company, which has 5 crews managed by Oropeza, provides services from fencing and decks, to arbors and gates (such as ornamental gates, single gates, double gates, and specialty gates), serves over 1,000 customers per year in Brentwood, Oakley, Antioch and others.
In addition to building strong relationships locally, Hennessey’s Fencing also gives back to the community.
“I usually like to support the schools. I know the schools and teachers need it,” Hennessey said about her support of athletic booster clubs, toy drives and other programs.
At its foundation, Hennessey’s Fencing provides quality work at an affordable price. In fencing, a few ways they stand out is by doing a cement runoff, overlapping boards so there are no gaps, and offering a 10-year warranty.
“I have a lot of faith in our work,” she said, emphasizing the importance of its quality. “And if it doesn’t live up to it, I will send one of our guys out to re-do it.”
If Hennessey’s Fencing cannot provide quality work to a potential client, they try to find other companies that might be able to help.
“Fencing is really difficult. People don’t realize it until they get into it, and they start digging the holes, and a lot of times they end up calling us to come finish the job,” she said of the large influx of DIY home improvement projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a business that focuses on high-quality work and getting to know their clients, the owner said Hennessey’s Fencing is based on customer service, integrity, hard work, and honesty.
For more information about Hennessey’s Fencing, call 925-516-6601 or visit www.hennesseysfencing.com.
