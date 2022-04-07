As the temperature rises and residents prepare to move beyond the last frost, many people are gearing up to plant their new – or replant their old – vegetable gardens. For veteran gardeners, they probably already have their plans on which plants they intend to use for this season. However, if you are new to gardening, this might be your first spring garden.
So, for anyone unsure about what vegetable or plants to put in their garden this spring, here are some ideas:
Peas - These are a good vegetable to plant before spring has officially begun, as they are able to germinate in lower temperatures and are less susceptible to frost. There are many types of peas to choose from, and one is sure to find the variation of pea that works best for their garden.
Radishes - Radishes are a good vegetable to plant a few weeks before the last frost. It is best to do so during that time frame because it is when the soil is still workable and is preferred for radish growth.
Cauliflower - Cauliflower is a cool weather plant that, ideally, should be planted and grown before last frost. When the head of a cauliflower plant is developed, it needs to be covered to preserve its white color.
Broccoli - This vegetable is strikingly similar to cauliflower. It is best to plant and harvest broccoli before the last frost as it is a cool-weather plant. It can be planted directly into the ground or started indoors and moved outside.
Potatoes - These are more durable plants that are able to be planted before or after the last frost. As the stems sprout above the ground, once they reach above six inches, it is time to cover them to prevent the vegetable from becoming bitter.
Cucumbers - Cucumbers are a good vegetable to plant after the last frost. They need a lot of sun and a lot of space, as they spread easily.
For plants such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, etc., start those seedlings indoors and then move them outdoors when the frost won’t return. Once it has warmed up, plants like potatoes, carrots and beets can be planted directly into the ground.
Overall, gardening is often learned through trial, error, and reading. Hopefully, this list is able to give some insight into what types of vegetables one would want in their garden this spring.
