Honoring those who served
Photo by Tony Kukulich

U.S. Navy veteran William Prince attended the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Celebration held in Veterans Park in Brentwood, Monday, Nov. 11. The event was jointly sponsored by the American Legion Post 202, the Marine Corps League Delta Diablo Detachment 1155 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10789.

