The sixth annual Hot Rods 4 Paws Car Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Somersville Towne Center, 2550 Somersville Road in Antioch. Car show check-in is 8 to 10 a.m. and cost is $25 per car.
Hot Rods 4 Paws is a benefit car show supporting Furry Friends Pet Relief (FFPR). FFPR helps more than 3,000 pets in the Bay Area stay healthy with low cost or free vaccines, preventative medical assistance, micro-chipping, and low cost or free spay and neuter. They also hand out free food during the week to anyone in need in efforts to keep pets in their loving homes and out of shelters. In times of disaster, FFPR assists in housing pets for displaced families, recently housing over 100 pets during the Paradise fires.
Hot Rods 4 Paws is a fun, family-friendly event. It will have vendors, food trucks, performers, a Kids Zone, raffle prizes, animal rescues and adoptions and a DJ. The event will start with a pie-eating contest, followed by a pet costume contest and finishing with a pinup contest, along with other community entertainment. New for this year, dads are encouraged to get on stage with their little ladies and enter a “Daddy and Me” pinup contest.
For more information, call Erin Pina at 925-240-3178. To sign up for the pie-eating contest or “Daddy and Me” pinup contest, visit www.furryfriendsfoodre.wix.com/HR4P.
