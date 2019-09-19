House power washing tips

Power washing, or pressure washing, utilizes a high-velocity water spray to remove dirt and residue from the exterior surfaces of a home. It is frequently used on vinyl siding, concrete and sometimes wood decks to treat mildew and other growth that accumulates over time.
Power washing can be a great way to remove grime without having to scrub by hand, but it requires a delicate touch to get it right. Sometimes it is best to leave the job to professionals. But homeowners willing to give it a go can try power washing themselves, as various stores rent power washers.
The home improvement website ImproveNet says, until very recently, pressure washers were almost exclusively commercial machines sold to professionals or rented to do-it-yourselfers. Lately, manufacturers have targeted homeowners looking to buy with lightweight options. For those who see power washing as a routine venture, purchasing a unit may be worth the investment.
It is important to exercise caution when operating a power washing machine. The high-velocity spray can tear through skin. It is key to get a feel for the washer, and try less pressure first to get a handle on the magnitude of the tool.
Don safety gear prior to using a pressure washer. Gloves, eye protection and ear protection can be handy. Most units will connect to a standard garden hose. Choose old clothing and expect to get wet. Never point a power washer hose at anyone, and do not attempt to rinse feet or hands in the spray.
The renovation resource The Family Handyman suggests starting with a wide-degree nozzle to test out the spray on the surface that needs to be cleaned. A 15- or 25-degree nozzle is usually the wand for general cleaning and paint stripping without damaging the surface of the home. Experiment with an optimal distance of the washer wand to get the desired cleaning effects without causing any damage. Work using a horizontal, slightly downward angle to avoid driving water up under the siding of a home.
Avoid spraying any electric wires or components on the home. Also, try not to spray upward, and angle the spray away from doors, windows and vents.
Some washers have reservoirs that will hold a detergent solution. Choose the right detergent for the job. Keep in mind, cleansers containing bleach can damage surrounding plants, so they may need to be covered while the washing takes place.
Avoid the use of ladders when operating a power washer; the push-back from the wand can cause falls. Instead, opt for an extension wand to address the upper reaches of a home.
Power washing a home is an effective way to remove stubborn grime and refresh the look of a home’s exterior.
Solar Panels
There’s a new twist to the old power wash story. Solar panels are fast becoming the norm in many neighborhoods, and just like other parts of the house, they need to be cleaned too.
“Dust on solar panels can affect production depending on the level of accumulation,” said Matt Turville, COO of Del Sol Energy. “It’s wise to keep an eye on your panels and their productivity.”
According to Turville, when there is an accumulation of dust on your panels, you may notice a decrease in their productivity.
Solar panels should be cleaned at least once a year, or more as needed.
“In our area, there’s naturally more dust, due to all of the farming and construction nearby,” said Turville.
While rain helps keep solar panels clean, when there is a drought, more dust tends to accumulate on the panels, thus impacting their productivity.
Del Sol Energy offers different types of cleaning and service plans to keep your solar panels in tip-top shape.
The process of cleaning solar panels involves using power washers and specialized equipment to ensure the glass panels aren’t damaged in the process.
Residents should make sure whoever is cleaning them has adequate insurance to work on roofs.
Even if your panels came from another solar company, Del Sol Energy can still inspect and service your panels.
They also offer inspection services for people who are buying new homes with solar panels already installed.
“People don’t know the condition the panels are in, or if they’re even working,” said Turville.
Del Sol Energy is located at 225 Oak St. in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-378-4801.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.