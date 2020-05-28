On the state’s journey toward reopening from sheltering-in-place, those in the real estate industry report COVID-19 has had a definitive impact on consumer confidence, but the unprecedented changes could have lasting benefits.
In a report published by National Association of Realtors (NAR), NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun noted the current conditions are naturally bringing an abundance of caution among buyers and sellers, but he also gave a nod to what the market could look like once the economy reopens.
“With fewer listings in what’s already a housing shortage environment, home prices are likely to hold steady,” Yun said. “The temporary softening of the real estate market will likely be followed by a strong rebound once the economic ‘quarantine’ is lifted, and it’s critical that supply is sufficient to meet pent-up demand.”
East County’s James Carey — who owns Carey Bros. Remodeling with his brother, Morris — said their first concern when health orders from the county and state first took effect was for the health of their crews and clients.
“We had to step down operations, close down some jobs,” Carey said, while noting they did not completely shut down. “The county allowed us to continue on a couple of kitchen projects we had because they were deemed essential.”
The crew also had some home additions in the works that needed completion in order to limit exposure to the homeowners, and they were granted permission to complete those in the early stages. But from a business standpoint, Carey said the phones stopped ringing and the team pressed forward with a level of financial uncertainty. But it’s not all gloom and doom, he said.
“People are bouncing back; people need home improvements,” he said. “They still need aging-in-place upgrades; they still need comfort, convenience and safety upgrades; ongoing maintenance …”
Carey reported one positive change that stemmed from COVID-19 to be the call for more home office remodels.
“This whole experience has created demand to reconfigure space or to add on for home offices,” he said. “What many people have learned is that they can work from home and harness technology to do what they need to do without having to go into the office every day. We see that as very, very positive — it gets people off the road and allows them to spend more time with family instead of behind the wheel in bumper-to-bumper traffic.”
The trend for home office remodels includes converted bedrooms with space-saving wall beds, enhanced window sizes for more natural light or even converting windows into sliding glass doors.
“The sliding doors make it easy to get out from the home office without walking through the rest of the house, which can interrupt your workday and train of thought,” Carey explained.
Carey reported the second benefit of COVID-19 to be the realization that, even in the remodeling industry, some work can be conducted virtually. Instead of hopping on the freeway to meet with potential clients for home remodeling consultations, the team utilizes technology to offer virtual consultations — something that will serve as a benefit long after the shelter-in-place order lifts
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.