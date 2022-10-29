How to be safe during this Halloween weekend

The Halloween season is creeping up right around the corner.
Festivities celebrating spooks and scares in Brentwood and surrounding towns start this weekend as COVID-19 transmission rates are lower enabling more parents and children to enjoy the season.
Brentwood
This weekend, Brentwood will be hosting a “Hometown Halloween” celebration in Downtown on Oak Street on Saturday evening Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature safe trick-or- treating for children, food, and conclude with a free movie “Hotel Transylvania” shown at City Park. Merchants are also able to set up a booth, where a space will be provided for those interested in giving information about their businesses. Prizes will be awarded for the best and spookiest-designed booth. A fee for a regular 10-foot by 10-foot booth is $100, while a 10-foot by 20-foot booth is $200 for Chamber of Commerce members. The price for non-Chamber members is $300 or $400, respectively.
“There are so many fun events the weekend before and of Halloween that we are very excited to participate in,” said Brentwood Community Engagement police Officer Lindzie Laughridge. “We will be participating in “Hometown Halloween,” which is organized by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, as well as Dia De Los Muertos on Oct. 30, which is organized by Azucar Dulceria.”
Julienne Kavanaugh said she hopes to raise public awareness by bringing attention to drivers to be extra careful around trick-or-treaters, as well as for children and pedestrians to be more visible.
“My experiences as a parent and a grandparent is that children are hard to see at night, especially if you are driving,” said Kavanaugh, a Realtor and resident of Brentwood whose motto is “Be Safe Be Seen” Happy Halloween!. “I make fun light wands, glowing necklaces, glowing items; anything that helps the children to be seen. If there is one thing I can do to help with that is by giving something that may help them be seen and encourage lights in costumes, in bags, glowing items, anything that makes little ones safer!”
Antioch
The Antioch Police Department will host a haunted house on Halloween in their Community room. A tradition for many years, this event has been on hold for the last two years because of COVID-19, with the City of Antioch instead doing a “trunk or treat” event in its place, which was a drive-through, contact-less form of trick or treating.
This free event is from 3:30-6 p.m., and will also feature a K-9 demonstration, and will also feature appearances of the SWAT team vehicle, the rescue vehicle, and crisis negotiation vehicle.
Like with each Halloween season however, health officials and police offer reminders and safety tips to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
“We would echo the CDC’s Halloween tips: Stay home if you’re sick, get tested if you have symptoms and remember the general COVID rule of thumb; outside is safer than inside,” said Contra Costa Health Services spokesman Will Harper. “If possible, host parties outdoors or make sure the ventilation is good if it’s indoors. Since the current COVID transmission rate in Contra Costa County is low, indoor masking is not necessary, although we support people wearing higher-quality masks in indoor settings if they so choose.”
Due to the holiday, health and country officials encourage people to be mindful and patient due to much more vehicle traffic and trick-or-treaters driving and walking around in surrounding neighborhoods. Drivers are also advised to be aware of trick-or-treaters walking around, especially in residential neighborhoods, and to proceed with caution while driving in these areas.
Drivers are also discouraged from looking at their phones while driving. Trick-or-treaters and parents are advised to use sidewalks and crosswalks, to look both ways before crossing a street, to travel in groups, and if possible, to travel with glow sticks or flashlights to be more visible for drivers. Young children should be accompanied by an adult at all times, and adults should always check children’s candy before consuming it.
Lastly, if one is planning on drinking alcohol, consider a rideshare option or bring a designated driver to parties because Laughridge said extra DUI enforcement will be present on Halloween as well.
“On behalf of the Brentwood Police Department, we want everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween!,” Laughridge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.