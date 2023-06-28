How to detect, protect against skin cancer

The arrival of summer often means warmer weather, barbecues, beach trips, camping and more time in the sun. But with that extra time in the sun comes a potential threat to a person’s health – damage to your skin and skin cancer.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, with an estimated 9,500 people being diagnosed with skin cancer every day.
The AADA recommends regular skin self-exams, especially those who are at a higher risk of skin cancer. But an official diagnosis, testing and recommendations for treatment should come from a dermatologist.
Dr. Robert E. Beer, founder of Balfour Dermatology, says one of the most important things in maintaining the health of your skin is prevention, “The most important thing that we can do besides sunscreen, is wearing hats, protective clothing and seeking shade,” he said. “Wearing hats and sun-protective clothing is a very important part of safety in the sun. But remember that sun protective clothing has an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) rating that is only good for a certain amount of washes. So if you’ve been wearing the same sun-protective clothing for two years, it’s probably time for some new protective clothes.”
Beer also recommends that everyone, whether they have a fairer or deeper skin tones, should wear sunscreen and do regular body exams. “People of all skin tones should wear sunscreen because people of all skin tones are at risk of skin cancer,” he said. “I think it’s important for everyone to have their skin checked and evaluate what their risks are and what areas to look at. Everyone has birthmarks, it’s important to figure out how often they need to be watched. If skin cancer runs in the family, it’s important to do body exams for yourself and also your relatives.”
Knowing what to look for in these body exams can save lives and being on the look out for irregularities or changes on the person’s skin is important to being diagnosed, according to Beer.
For people who have moles or skin damage and wonder when they should be concerned, they can follow the “ABCD” rule outlined on Balfour Dermatology’s website,
“A” stands for asymmetry: a mole that does not appear to be identical on both halves, up/down or side/side.
“B” is for borders: a mole that has borders that are hazy, red or a lighter color than the skin surrounding the mole, or a wavy/irregular border.
“C” is for color: a mole that has two or more colors. Many people think that bad moles are dark. Color change is the most important factor. Melanomas can be red, pink or colorless. A biopsy is the gold standard in deciding if your mole should be examined more thoroughly.
“D” is for diameter: a mole with a diameter equal to or greater than the diameter of a pencil eraser.
Another aspect of skin cancer prevention and treatment also comes from education. Golden State Dermatology, an independent dermatology network with more than 20 locations in California, provides their patents with skin cancer awareness education and encourages prevention to reduce sun damage and improve skin care. They recommend using sunscreen daily and minimizing exposure to the sun through wearing protective clothing and staying in the shade.
While prevention and diagnosis is important when dealing with skin care, the next step after diagnosis is treatment, experts said. Local dermatology offices like Balfour Dermatology and Golden State Dermatology offer their patients both surgical and non-surgical options in skin cancer treatment and removal.
They said they are also one of the few offices that offers MOHS Micrographic Surgery in East County, a specialized surgery that requires dermatology surgeons to complete dermatology residencies and specialized fellowship programs.
Other treatment options include the non-surgical options of Superficial Radiotherapy and Photodynamic Therapy, which focuses on the prevention of skin cancer through the use of a topical medication applied to a targeted area, with a light used to activate the medication. There is also the option of patients using creams that treat precancerous cells and topical gels.
For more information about Balfour Dermatology and other services they offer, visit https://bit.ly/3vPqVUy. Their offices are at 2221 Balfour Road in Brentwood, and their phone number is 925-240-9116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.