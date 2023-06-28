How to detect, protect against skin cancer
The arrival of summer often means warmer weather, barbecues, beach trips, camping and more time in the sun. But with that extra time in the sun comes a potential threat to a person’s health – damage to your skin and skin cancer.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, with an estimated 9,500 people being diagnosed with skin cancer every day.

The AADA recommends regular skin self-exams, especially those who are at a higher risk of skin cancer. But an official diagnosis, testing and recommendations for treatment should come from a dermatologist.

