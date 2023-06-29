How to prepare pets for Fourth of July fireworks

Most East County residents love to hear the pop!, bang! and boom! of fireworks on the Fourth of July, but there also is a segment of society that cowers in fear at those same sounds – your furry family pets.
Animal control services often report an increase in lost animals between July 4 and July 6 because the excitement of the holiday puts pets out of their comfort zones.
While pet owners need not cancel their July 4th plans, they should take heed of the many ways to keep their pets safe during the festivities.
“The booming sound that can trigger all kinds of responses from barking, hiding, trembling, pacing,” said Sandra Lafferty, DVM, a veterinarian at and owner of the Oakley Veterinary Medical Center. “If they are left alone in a backyard, they may sense that the danger is immediately in their environment and they will try to escape the yard, not realizing that they may be running toward the fireworks.”
In addition, the loud noises caused by fireworks harm animals by causing fear and repeated exposure can cause phobias in many animals, which leads to stress, suffering and potentially-destructive behavior, said. Dr. Amanjayot Mangat, a veterinarian with Vetco Total Care on Lone Tree Way in Brentwood. Some commons signs to lookout for include the following: pacing or restlessness and salivation, he said.
For pets in areas where fireworks are actively being set off, “The risks not only include intense fear of the lights and sounds, they are at great risk of burns as they may run into the fireworks in their attempts to escape,” she said.
Some dogs and cats, however, are not affected at all. “I have one dog that could care less about the noise and one that reacts with extreme fear-based behavior to a point that I have her on mild tranquilizers when the season is active,” Lafferty said. “I don’t think there is really an answer as to ‘why’’, but we can compare it to human emotions and fears where some folks are terribly afraid of thunderstorms or flying and other people are not.”
Mangat said “It’s important to remember your pet will take off your energy and if you make a big deal out of them they may eventually develop anxiety about fireworks. So, try to keep your pet calm and remember to remain calm yourself.”
Lafferty said cats have “a great ability to find safe spaces where they can hide and feel safe but our dogs are much more ‘open’ about sharing those feelings of being afraid. Basically, I think cats run away from us to feel safe and our dogs run toward us to feel safe.”
Lafferty offered suggestions for what families can do to protect their pets from the bang of fireworks. “Close curtains, turn up televisions or soothing music, encourage your neighbors to not shoot fireworks near your very scared pets.”
Mangat suggested putting your pet in a room with their personal belongings, away from windows with blackening shades to help prevent sight of flashes associated with fireworks, also turning on the TV or a ceiling fan can be used to divert attention.
If you are considering medications, Mangat recommended consulting a veterinarian first, “There are many different medications which can help reduce the stress / anxiety and help your pet with more immediate relief,” he said.
As for what families shouldn’t do, Lafferty said people should not light illegal fireworks. “The mistakes they tend to make are to think that their pet is not bothered by the noise and leave them unsupervised in the backyard while owners go out to celebrate,” she said. “Or, in an effort to be overly cautious, they may give a higher-than-recommended dose of their tranquilizer and then leave them alone without knowing exactly how they will respond.”
Be sure prior to any July 4th events that pets are wearing collars with current identification information. If an address or phone number has changed since the last time you updated microchip records, be sure to check the account is current.
Be careful with alcoholic drinks
Party hosts typically serve beer, wine and cocktails. Alcoholic beverages have the potential to poison pets, says the ASPCA. Animals can become very intoxicated, severely depressed or go into comas if they drink alcohol. Keep spirited drinks well out of reach.
Check with the veterinarian
Many pets are prone to anxiety from loud noises, such as thunderstorms and fireworks, and lots of commotion - something that occurs in spades come July 4th. Some veterinarians recommend a small course of anti-anxiety medication or a sedative to help pets cope with the stimuli.
– Metro Creative contributed to this report.
