A fireplace is a cozy, warm spot for family. Fueling a fireplace for the season may require those with wood-burning units to keep an ample wood supply. How it is stored is important, as properly stored wood prevents issues.
Freshly-cut wood has a water content of 60% or more. Yet, for best burning ability, wood should be near 20% in water content. Green wood is hard to ignite and will not burn as well as seasoned wood. BioAdvanced, a lawn, garden and home improvement innovator, says seasoning wood typically takes six months to a year.
Log Splitters Direct suggests choosing a dry, breezy area of the property about 20 feet from the nearest door to the house to store firewood. This helps avoid pests from coming inside with the wood. Do not stack the wood flush against a structure. It should be at least a few inches away to allow airflow behind it.
Stick to organized rows of wood no more than 4 feet high. Log racks, pallets and posts will keep the wood off the ground where moisture and rot can develop. Placing the logs in a pile will impede air flow and cause the wood to rot rather than dry and season.
Homeowners should use a cover to protect seasoned wood from the elements. Position a tarp or cover so it blankets the top of the stack and extends a few inches down the sides. Keep the sides mostly exposed to air.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
