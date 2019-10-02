Is your boat prepared for winter?

Fall is here, which means shorter days and cooler weather. For boaters, it means being one step closer to winter, and boating season coming to a close.
Jamal Acito, assistant harbor master at the Discovery Bay Yacht Harbor, advises boat owners not to wait until winter hits to make plans for their boat.
“You have to plan for winter,” said Acito. “Sometimes, we have such extended summers that people try putting it off, but you have to plan for when summer is actually over. If you haven’t made plans, you’re running the risk of damaging your boat.”
Discovery Bay Yacht Harbor offers dry storage covered by an overhead shed, above water. Acito recommends owners store their boat before it gets wet.
“If you cover or shrinkwrap your boat after it gets wet, your boat will become damaged with mold,” he said.
Making sure your boat is dry — and protecting it with a quality cover — will ensure it stays dry and protect it from the elements.
Tony Diotte, co-owner of Commodore Canvas in Discovery Bay, says the sun can do the most damage to boats, which makes finding a proper cover for your boat essential.
Ultraviolet rays from the sun can fade boats’ gel coats, seats and threading.
“If your boat is being stored outdoors, it will still be exposed to elements, including the sun, wind and rain,” said Diotte. “Having a boat cover that is not only of high enough quality to withstand those elements, but also properly fits your boat, is essential in protecting your investment.”
Commodore Canvas is a family-owned, custom marine canvas fabrication and repair shop that provides boat covers with a tailored custom fit.
“If your cover is loose and rubs against the boat’s upholstery in the wind, it can damage your upholstery,” said Diotte. “Our covers are custom tailored so all of the unique wear points on your boat will be reinforced.”
Commodore also makes custom enclosures for people who want to take their boat out during winter.
Another important winterizing step is to give your boat a winter tune-up.
Fogging the engine is a simple task that prevents your engine from rust. Fuel used today has ethanol, which can wreak havoc on your engine’s systems. Fogging the engine puts a thin film of oil on internal engine parts to prevent moisture, rusting and pitting.
Other steps can include changing the oil, filling the engine block with antifreeze, topping off the fuel tank and stabilizing the fuel.
Discovery Bay Yacht Harbor is located at 5901 Marina Road, #1, in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-634-5928 or visit www.discoverybayyachtharbor.com.
Commodore Canvas is located at 5901 Marina Road, #12, in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-922-6119 or visit www.commodorecanvas.com.
