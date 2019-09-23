dixie swim club
Photo courtesy of Melissa Hernandez

The cast of “The Dixie Swim Club,” directed by Dan Berns and Sigrid Harris. From left to right are Helen Dixon (Sheree), Sylvina Goff (Jeri Neal), Megan Robbins (Lexie), Ella Wolfe (Dinah) and Lisa LaBute (Vernadette). The show is at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center Theater, in Antioch, on Friday, Sept. 27. For further information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ghostlightte.org/tickets.html.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags