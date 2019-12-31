Brentwood Library is bringing Unique Derique to the Brentwood Community Center for a free family show.
Derique is a trained clown and educator who blends comedy, juggling and hambone body percussion. No registration is required for this free event, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Brentwood Library.
Unique Derique, or “The Clown Prince of Fools,” is a Bay Area favorite who has performed in theaters and festivals across the globe as well as for KQED and Disney Channel. Derique provides theatrical instruction at schools and children’s festivals and educates audiences in the African origins of hambone.
Unique’s performance will take place Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Brentwood Library, 104 Oak St. If you require special accommodations at this event, call the library with 72 hours notice.
For more information, contact the Brentwood Library at 925-516-5290 or visit www.ccclib.org/programs.
