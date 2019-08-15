Kiddie Academy of Oakley, a local educational child care provider, invites children and their families to celebrate the location’s grand opening with “Storytime LIVE!” — a community reading event on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m.
During the event, attendees will enjoy a story reading and classroom visit with storybook characters Curious George and Pinkalicious. This event is free and open to the public.
“Research shows that shared book reading is linked to young children’s emergent literacy ability and language development, which affect children’s later success in reading,” said Greg Helwig, president of Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care. “We believe that ‘Storytime LIVE!’ gives families the opportunity to spend quality time together while also laying the groundwork for children’s lifelong passion for books.”
Kiddie Academy of Oakley is located at 1620 Neroly Road in Oakley. To register for the event, visit www.bit.ly/ka-storytime.
Since 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a leader in education-based child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full time care, kindergarten, before- and after-school care and summer camp programs. For more information, visit www.kiddieacademy.com.
