The Discovery Bay Community Foundation along with Celebrity Kustoms is hosting their annual car show on Saturday Oct. 17, followed by the season-ending car parade around Discovery Bay. Goodie bags, DJ, food, trophies and much more. Special guest Candy Clark from American Graffiti will be on hand for autographs. Want to be a sponsor or a vendor? Space is limited so sign up ASAP. Go to www.dbcf.info for all the info and register today!
