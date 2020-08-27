The Rods, Ribs and Brew Car Show and Swap Meet drives into the Stockton 99 Speedway Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5 and 6.
Car enthusiasts will enjoy numerous show vehicles at this outdoor event, including muscle cars, classics, street rods, custom trucks, vintage trailers and more. Come enjoy cruisin’ music, delicious barbecue food and all the automotive eye candy there is to offer.
Bargain hunters looking for deals can visit the swap meet area for tools, car parts, race car parts and other auto-related items available for sale. The vendor registration fee for the swap meet is $25 for a 20 by 20 space both days. Registration will take place from 3 to 6 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 4 and 6, from 6 to 8 a.m., Saturday and Sunday.
All makes and models pre-1979 are welcome in the show area with cash and plaques being awarded. Car show registration is $30 for both days, or $20 for one day, and participants must be present both days to be eligible for cash and awards. Car Show and Vintage Trailer registration may start registering at 8 a.m on Saturday and Sunday.
Special appearance by “PURE HELL” AA/Altered Fuel Dragster, which was first build in 1963. Rich Guasco’s “Pure Hell” has been tearing up drag strips across the country and was known as the quickest and fast AA Fuel Altered of its time. Its best time to date is 6.19 seconds, and a top speed of 238 mph.
The Stockton 99 Speedway facility is requiring face masks upon entry and staff will be taking everyone’s temperature who enters. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area. Those who are not feeling well or who have symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.
Event hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days and admission is $10 for adults ages 13 and older. Children 12 and under are free and parking is free.
The Stockton 99 Speedway is located at 4105 N. Wilson Way, Stockton. For information regarding Car Show, call Tony Lucero at 209-470-7822. For swap meet and general information call Tony Noceti at 209-466-9999 or visit www.stockton99.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.