There is still time to submit your favorite photos of friends and family having fun in East County for consideration on the cover of our 2020 Welcome! Guide.
The annual Welcome! Guide magazine is designed with both residents and visitors in mind, and this year, we are looking for your photos that best represent the East County lifestyle. Enter your photos for a chance to see it on the cover of our 2020 Welcome! Guide or in the pages of the magazine.
This contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers who reside in East Contra Costa County. The winning photo will be chosen by the management of the Brentwood Press & Publishing.
Prizes
• 1st Place: $100 cash prize
• 2nd Place: $50 gift certificate
• 3rd Place: $25 gift certificate
Submission guidelines
• Deadline is Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
• Submit up to three photographs
• Digital format is preferred and must be JPEG
• Print photos will be accepted if they are 8x10 at minimum and in good condition
• Photographers are responsible for obtaining releases from the individuals depicted in each photo and must be able to provide copies of those releases to the Brentwood Press & Publishing upon request
• All submissions must include the subject of the image, the location where the image was taken and approximate date the image was taken
To submit, email editor@brentwoodpress.com; drop off prints at 248 Oak St., Brentwood, CA 94513 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; or use the online form at https://bit.ly/2MFxvqn.
Official rules
By submitting your photo into the contest, you grant the Brentwood Press & Publishing the right to use your image(s) in print and online at our discretion. Promotions and images may also be placed on the Brentwood Press & Publishing’s social networks. Photographers grant the use of their image(s) and name as stated without further contract or compensation from the Brentwood Press & Publishing. These are the official contest rules of the Brentwood Press & Publishing and www.thepress.net. These rules may be subject to change without notice if necessary to comply with any applicable law.
See the virtual version of the 2019 Welcome! Your Guide to East County at www.thepress.net/welcome.
