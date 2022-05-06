During the Bay Valley Athletic League’s championship tournament in fall’s water polo season, the final matchups for both the girls and boys came down to Liberty and Heritage. The Lions won the girls event while the Patriots won the boys. With athletes back in the pool for swimming season in the spring, the results were strikingly similar.
The league championship swim meet was held from Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. Just like during water polo season, Liberty and Heritage were first and second for both the girls and boys. And, as was the case with water polo, the Lions girls and the Patriots boys came out on top.
The Liberty girls amassed 625 points while Heritage finished second with 551 points. Freedom (216), Deer Valley (211), Antioch (121) and Pittsburg (66) rounded out the standings. On the boys side, the Patriots were first with 587 points while the Lions were second with 463. Freedom (251) finished third, Antioch (134) came in fourth, Pittsburg (112) Deer Valley (107) rounded out the standings in sixth.
Given that points are counted double, relays are essential to winning swim meets. That was the case for both the Liberty girls and Heritage boys.
The Liberty girls won two of the three relays. Behind sophomore Alana Silva’s backstroke, junior Gisele Almarinez’s breaststroke, junior Olivia Sanchez’s butterfly and junior Brooke Kleven, the Lady Lions won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.66. They also won the 200 freestyle relay, with Sanchez, junior Elena Lazzaro, sophomore Ayers and Kleven touching first in 1:42.53.
The Heritage quartet of senior Maria Avalos Paz, junior Summer Claibourne, freshman Megan Ogden and sophomore Natalia Avalos Paz won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:45.74, keeping Liberty from sweeping the relays. The Patriots boys, though, did manage a sweep.
Senior Jadon Giuliano, freshman Tyler Yee, junior Brandon Chang and freshman Nick Woolery won the 200 medley relay in 1:39.27. Senior Luke Pathe, sophomore Zach Lengyel, senior William Rocha and Yee won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.09 while Chang, Giuliano, Lengyel and Woolery won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:19.91.
The individual events were similar. The Liberty girls won three of the four freestyle events. Kleven won the 50 (24.93) and 100 (54.62) races. In the 50, she led a Lions sweep of the top three spots, with Sanchez (25.63) and freshman Stephanie Fehr (26.79) finishing second and third. Ayers, meanwhile, won the 500 (5:29.91). Liberty Sophomore Inara Baker-Lauer (368.75 points) also won the girls diving.
Deer Valley senior Diana Chan and Freedom junior Aimee Blackwood both starred in the water, as well. Chan won the 200 freestyle (1:52.35) and 100 backstroke (56.87). Blackwood also won two events, touching first in the 100 butterfly (59.65) and 200 individual medley (2:12.06). Avalos Paz (Maria) won the remaining girls event, touching first in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.31).
Like the Liberty girls, the Heritage boys also won three of the four freestyle swims. Senior Zane LaBute (22.13) won the 50-yard sprint while Woolery (1:47.66) and Chang (4:45.22) won the 200 and 400, respectively. Chang also touched first in the 100 backstroke (52.84). The other Patriot boys to win an event were Giuliano in the 100 butterfly (53.00) and Yee in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.84).
The remaining three boys events were all won by Lion sophomores. Luke Gunderman (51.44) won the 100 freestyle, Christian Ceja (2:07.45) won the 200 individual medley and Gavin Capelli (420.70 points) won the diving. Qualified swimmers will participate next in the North Coast Section Championships from Thursday, May 5, through Saturday, May 7, at the Concord Community Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.