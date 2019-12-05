Lighting up The Streets
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Blustery winds, rain and cold temperatures didn’t stop the tree lighting or the arrival of Santa Claus at The Streets of Brentwood, Saturday, Nov. 30. Due to the inclement weather, some of the festivities were moved inside, where the crowd, including members of the Brentwood City Council, enjoyed live musical performances and a visit from Santa.

