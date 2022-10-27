Lions Center clients enjoy day at Big Break
Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Clients of the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired visited Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley, Wednesday, Oct. 19. They were treated to a guided tour from naturalist Misti Marsh, where she described the history and surroundings of Big Break. The group settled in for lunch outside the visitors center before enjoying a concert by vocalist Mac Coates and flutist Alan Berquist.

