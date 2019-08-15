The Discovery Bay Community Foundation will host Discovery Bay’s Cars and Coffee this Saturday and every third Saturday of the month through October, from 8 to 10 a.m., at the Boardwalk Grill parking lot, 5879 Marina Road. This free event is an opportunity for car enthusiasts to share their cherished rides. Every type of car is welcome — if you think your car is something special, chances are many others will, too. If you have something you would like to raffle off, bring it. In the spirit of motoring camaraderie, come join your friends and neighbors for this monthly event.
