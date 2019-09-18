Even if you don’t own your house, there’s no reason you can’t make it feel like home by taking a creative approach to designing and decorating your space.
More U.S. households are renting now than in the last 50 years. That’s why Invitation Homes put together a team of design experts to create the “Make It Home” design forecast with lease-friendly, affordable design and decor ideas created with renters in mind. Here are a few tips to reimagine your rental.
Embrace color and pattern: Emily Henderson, author of “Styled,” believes color gives a room life, but it doesn’t have to be on the walls. With rugs, textiles and furniture, you can have a lively, fun, lease-friendly room by choosing colors that are on the opposite sides of the color wheel to ensure balance.
Personalize gallery walls: The gallery wall is still having a moment, and this decorative element is all about customization. All you need is a little wall space and some creativity to infuse your space with a heavy dose of you. Henderson suggests displaying your favorite photos, prints and unique items like personal mementos to give them the eye-catching showcase they deserve.
Temporary wall coverings: A permanent wall texture or design may be a no-no in a rental, but removable wallpaper is a go and an instant way to add personality to your space. Brittany Hayes, author of the “Addison’s Wonderland” blog, believes bold and daring geometric patterns are perfect to create an accent wall. Or simply incorporate your favorite colors to embrace a custom feel.
Unconventional storage: Staying organized is key when living a leasing lifestyle. “Live Pretty on a Penny” blog writer Erin Marshall recommends using space-saving and unconventional items that are beautiful and functional to store and organize items. Look for furnishings that are both attractive and practical so you can achieve the look you want with the benefit of added storage. Options like nesting chairs or storage boxes that double as benches can add seating options with a modest footprint.
Live outdoors: Maximize your living space by creating usable outdoor settings. With the right combination of outdoor seating, pillows, shade and planters, you can turn a patio into an outdoor oasis, said Rhoda Vickers, author of the “Southern Hospitality” blog. Whether you treat the space as a garden retreat or an extension of your entertaining area, the right decorative elements allow you to add livable square footage without construction.
Reimagine lighting: Set the tone of each room by incorporating LED bulbs to brighten up the space or smart home bulbs that allow you to change the ambiance as you wish. Kevin O’Gara, “Thou Swell” blog writer, approaches design with the idea that every room should have a mix of lighting, including overhead, accent and task lights, so it’s the perfect opportunity to get creative with setting the mood. Take your design beyond basic by installing your own fixtures that enhance the room’s lighting and add a decorative element that complements the overall aesthetic.
Give space a dual purpose: It’s all about maximizing your space when leasing, says Brittni Mehlhoff, author of the “Paper and Stitch” blog. Make the most of a space that pulls double-duty. In a space like your guest room, create a bookshelf that doubles as a desk and serves as your home office as well.
– Courtesy Family Features
