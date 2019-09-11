The Friends of Marsh Creek Watershed is hosting a Coastal Cleanup Day on the Delta, Saturday, September 21 from 9a.m to noon.
This annual event relies on volunteers to gather and spend time walking the creek and picking up trash and other debris. Volunteers are a critical component to making area waterways free of debris and pollutants that impact wildlife and water flow. Students can earn community service hours and families are encouraged to sign up and help. There’s a job for everyone willing to dedicate the time to improving the environment.
Last year over 200 volunteers removed nearly 4 tons of trash from 20 miles of creek and Delta Waterways in just a few hours.
Everyone who comes out is asked to bring a reusable water bottle, work gloves and a bucket. All minors MUST bring a signed waiver to participate. Click here to register as a volunteer, or check-in at one of the clean-up locations on the day of the event.
There are 6 locations to choose from throughout Oakley and Brentwood.
Locations include:
Brentwood Homecoming Park
Brentwood Dainty Rd/Central
Brentwood Creekside Park
Brentwood Ron Nunn/Apple Hill
Oakley Cypress Road
Oakley Creekside Park
Find out more about locations and check-ins at fomcw.org.
